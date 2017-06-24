Played by US actor Corey Johnson, known to Doctor Who fans for his starring role as Henry van Statten in the series one episode Dalek, Donald is called upon by Charles who needs his help after discovering a new Magna Carta which announces that he can become absolute Monarch.

He just needs one world leader’s endorsement: and that leader is Donald Trump. And with the US Prez making his state visit to London, Charles and Camilla to try and get him on board. But will they be able to convince him?

The picture shows Trump, Enfield and Haydn Gwynne who plays The Windsor’s icy Camilla and a woman who clearly has her doubts about the American politician.

The extraordinarily cheeky, occasionally cruel caper makes a welcome return next month with Kathryn Drysdale’s breathlessly enthusiastic Meghan Markle and a new Theresa May character (Gillian Bevan) joining the throng.

Returning characters include Wills (Hugh Skinner), Kate (Louise Ford) and the wonderful Beatrice (Ellie White) and Eugenie (Celeste Dring).

Here's a reminder of what happened last year. OK Yah!

The Windsors series 2 returns to Channel 4 on Wednesday July 5 at 10pm