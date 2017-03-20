Drysdale is perhaps best known for playing the part of selfish and insensitive Louise in long-running BBC sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. She also starred in the 2007 St Trinian’s Movie as Taylor, the leader of the school’s “Chavs” gang.

We’re saying nothing about that, of course, except to say that the new character promises to cause "quite a stir" according to show insiders.

“Richard Goulding’s Harry adores her but Morgana Robinson’s Pippa is outraged," an on-set source told RadioTimes.com.

The real Meghan Markle is an acclaimed actress who has played Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits and also FBI special agent Amy Jessup in the sci-fi thriller Fringe.

But The Windsors specialises in portraying our Royals in a cartoonish romp which has so far seen illicit pregnancies, a close call with a vote to abolish the Monarchy and the fact that the Prince Harry character is so stupid he cannot even read.

The new series will see a return of all the old favourites including Harry Enfield (Prince Charles), Haydn Gwynne (Camilla), Morgana Robinson (Pippa), Louise Ford (Kate) and Hugh Skinner (Wills).

Vicki Pepperdine’s Princess Anne – a creepy creation modelled closely on the villainous housekeeper from Daphne du Maurier’s novel Rebecca – will also feature in series two having arrived on the show for last year's two Christmas specials.

Other highlights of the series so far have included a ‘pregnant’ Camilla Parker-Bowles, an exiled Fergie, a ‘radicalised’ Beatrice and Eugenie who suddenly fear they may have to take proper jobs, and Prince Charles facing the return of a love child that he allegedly had with a member of The Three Degrees.

The comedy also stars Katy Wix, (Fergie), Ellie White, (Beatrice), Celeste Dring (Eugenie), Tim Wallers (Prince Andrew) and Matthew Cottle (Prince Edward).

Written by the co-creators of Star Stories, Bert Tyler-Moore and George Jeffrie, the first series of The Windsors was the highest rating comedy series launch on Channel 4 since 2012, with 2.2 million viewers. The series averaged more than 1.6 million per episode.

The Windsors series 2 comes to Channel 4 later in 2017