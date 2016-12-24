Here, we bring you a who’s who of The Windsors:

Harry Enfield – Prince Charles

Who does he play? A Prince Charles who enjoys LBC phone-ins and furiously protecting his Duchy Originals brand, and thinks the worst thing about being the Prince of Wales is having to actually go to Wales.

More like this

Where have I seen him? One of the country’s best-loved comic actors, Enfield made his name in Spitting Image during the 1980s before becoming a household name with his own TV shows and numerous sketch shows alongside comedy partner Paul Whitehouse.

Louise Ford – Kate Middleton

Who does she play? An earnest Kate Middleton who is always trying to do the right thing. She’s also a gypsy who leaves white goods in the middle of the room at Kensington Palace.

Advertisement

Where have I seen her? Ford played Gracie in Sky 1 comedy Chickens alongside Simon Bird, Joe Thomas and Jonny Sweet before landing one of the leading roles in Crashing with Jonathan Bailey and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.