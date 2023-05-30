The new six-part autobiographical series explores the life of beloved comedian and national treasure Alan Carr in the '80s, and also the trials and tribulations that came with being the teenage son of fourth division football manager Graham Carr.

Comedy is firmly back in the building (and our TV schedules) with ITVX's latest offering, Changing Ends .

Excitement for the series has steadily been building and we finally have our first look at the series in the form of a new trailer and a behind-the-scenes featurette.

The trailer gives us our first proper glimpse of the show which explores not just puberty, adolescence and family, but is also set against the backdrop of Thatcher's Britain and the challenges that posed.

The series stars Carr as himself in the present day, and the role of young Alan is played by rising star Oliver Savell (Belfast).

It hilariously opens with young Alan running clumsily along his road in knee-high boots and a handbag, all in the pursuit of the ice cream van, with Carr narrating: "There was a time before I was a national treasure."

We see how the youngster is setting off for "big school" and how his mother tries to be helpful and advise against wearing furry earmuffs and thin scarves.

Alan also tries to take an interest in football – seeing as his dad is a well-known manager – but while he may have dreams of being like Pelé, Alan has to embrace himself for who he is.

Watch the trailer below.

The drama is co-written by Carr and Simon Carlyle (Two Doors Down), and also stars Shaun Dooley (Innocent) and Nancy Sullivan (After Life), who star as Carr's parents Graham and Christine respectively.

According to the synopsis: "Told with warmth and wit, it follows Alan’s journey through puberty, adolescence, and finally self-discovery, all against the backdrop of Thatcher’s Britain.

"As showcased in many of Alan’s stand-up shows, his experience as a gay teenager in the East Midlands is a veritable treasure trove with a rich comedic seam, whether it’s his sexual awakenings, his daily battle with bullies or navigating the highs and lows of fourth division football.

"It’s about school and family, Kevin Keegan and George Michael, and figuring out who you are when your family are Match of the Day and you’re a bit Miss Marple."

Changing Ends comes to ITVX on 1st June 2023. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

