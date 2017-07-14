Catastrophe creators Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney tweeted their reactions to Fisher’s nomination.

Fisher died last December following a heart attack on a plane from LA to London.

Other actresses nominated in the category alongside Fisher include Angela Bassett for Netflix’s Master of None and Becky Ann Baker for Girls.

Bright lights, the film about Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds who died just one day after her daughter, is also nominated for an Emmy in the exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking category.

