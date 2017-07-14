Carrie Fisher receives posthumous Emmy nomination for Catastrophe
The show’s co-writer Sharon Horgan says she feels “very happy and sad and proud and messed up and delighted” at the news
Carrie Fisher has been posthumously nominated for an Emmy Award, receiving a nod for outstanding guest actress in a comedy for her role in Catastrophe.
The late Star Wars actress appeared in five episodes across three series of the Channel 4 comedy as Rob’s (Rob Delaney) kooky, badly behaved mother, Mia.
Catastrophe creators Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney tweeted their reactions to Fisher’s nomination.
Mom... https://t.co/rva62AURfq
— rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 13, 2017
Fisher died last December following a heart attack on a plane from LA to London.
Other actresses nominated in the category alongside Fisher include Angela Bassett for Netflix’s Master of None and Becky Ann Baker for Girls.
Bright lights, the film about Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds who died just one day after her daughter, is also nominated for an Emmy in the exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking category.