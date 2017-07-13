Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth in Netflix drama The Crown, goes up against Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale), Robin Wright (House of Cards), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), and Keri Russell (The Americans) in the Best Actress category.

The Crown was also nominated in the Best Drama Series category along with Better Call Saul, The Handmaid’s Tale, House of Cards, Stranger Things, This Is Us and Westworld.

British actress Thandie Newton was nominated in the Supporting Actress category for her role in HBO's Westworld, alongside Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale), Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Chrissy Metz (This Is Us).

Cumberbatch's award nomination comes in the Best Actor in a Limited Series category, alongside fellow Brits Riz Ahmed and Ewan McGregor, as well as Robert De Niro, Geoffrey Rush and John Turturro.

Welsh stars Rhys and Hopkins compete in the Best Actor categories alongside Sterling K Brown, Bob Odenkirk, Liev Schreiber and Milo Ventimiglia.

In the comedy categories, Atlanta, Blackish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Veep were all nominated for Best Comedy Series.

Big Little Lies, Feud, Genius, The Night Of and Fargo were all nominated for Best Limited Series.

Full Emmy 2017 nominations revealed