“We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you,” Fisher's brother and Reynold's son Todd said in a statement.

“The service will begin at 1pm and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so.

“There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come, first seated basis.”

The service will also be available to watch online via Debbie Reynolds' official website.

Fisher, who was best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars films and her work as a script doctor and novelist, died aged 60 on the 27th December after suffering a heart attack aboard a plane four days earlier.

Singin’ In The Rain’s Reynolds, who was 84, died from what is suspected to be a stroke just a day later.

Fisher and Reynolds’ funeral attracted attention when it was revealed that Star Wars actress Fisher’s ashes were buried in a giant Prozac pill, which Todd Fisher explained at the time:

“Carrie’s favourite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago and she loved it and it was in her house,” he said. “[Carrie’s daughter] Billie and I felt it was where she would want to be.

“We couldn’t find anything appropriate. Carrie would like that, it was her favourite thing.”

Singer James Blunt – a close friend of Fisher – will provide a tribute song for the ceremony, which will be played over a photo montage.