Andy Samberg channels his inner John McClane in Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 trailer
The comedy may be moving to a different network in the US, and to celebrate Jake Peralta is going full Die Hard. Noice...
Welcome to the party, pal! With only a month until a revived version of Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns in the US, the rescued sitcom has dropped a trailer for its sixth season. And it’s a perfect Die Hard parody.
It sees Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) living out his own John McClane moment, defying gravity as he jumps away from an explosion onto a helicopter.
As he flies off a skyscraper, fellow members of the Nine-Nine – Captain Holt (Andre Braugher), Amy (Melissa Fumero), Terry (Terry Crews), Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) – cheer on.
- Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix?
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast reunite to celebrate NBC move
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
However, it turns out this was all filmed in Jake’s mind palace, events he was narrating as a pitch for the precinct's recruitment video. And, would you believe it, Holt isn’t too happy about the idea.
But through the Die Hard tomfoolery, fans may notice that Chelsea Peretti, who played Gina Linetti, on the show is missing from the trailer. As the actor previously announced on Twitter, she won’t be doing a full sixth season – but hinted she could return in future.
The cop comedy was cancelled by Fox in May 2018, but US Network NBC picked up the show after a vocal fan campaign.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine series 1-4 is available to stream on Netflix now