As he flies off a skyscraper, fellow members of the Nine-Nine – Captain Holt (Andre Braugher), Amy (Melissa Fumero), Terry (Terry Crews), Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) – cheer on.

However, it turns out this was all filmed in Jake’s mind palace, events he was narrating as a pitch for the precinct's recruitment video. And, would you believe it, Holt isn’t too happy about the idea.

But through the Die Hard tomfoolery, fans may notice that Chelsea Peretti, who played Gina Linetti, on the show is missing from the trailer. As the actor previously announced on Twitter, she won’t be doing a full sixth season – but hinted she could return in future.

The cop comedy was cancelled by Fox in May 2018, but US Network NBC picked up the show after a vocal fan campaign.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine series 1-4 is available to stream on Netflix now