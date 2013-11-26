This is the only award of the night that the viewing public can vote on, so get behind your favourite before they’re ridiculed, mocked and generally laughed at by a room full of comedians and cheeky host Jonathan Ross.

The live awards will be broadcast on Channel 4 on December 12, covering fifteen separate categories – from Best Sitcom through to Outstanding Achievement Award.

For details on how to vote head to www.channel4.com/comedyawards or call the voting numbers below.

ALAN CARR

Mobile callers should ring: 6 50 58 01

Landline callers should ring: 09020 50 58 01

DAVID MITCHELL

Mobile callers should ring: 6 50 58 02

Landline callers should ring: 09020 50 58 02

GRAHAM NORTON

Mobile callers should ring: 6 50 58 03

Landline callers should ring: 09020 50 58 03

JACK WHITEHALL

Mobile callers should ring: 6 50 58 04

Landline callers should ring: 09020 50 58 04

LEE MACK

Mobile callers should ring: 6 50 58 05

Landline callers should ring: 09020 50 58 05

SARAH MILLICAN

Mobile callers should ring: 6 50 58 06

Landline callers should ring: 09020 50 58 06

Please be aware: Mobile and BT landline votes cost 35p. Other landlines may vary.

