British Comedy Awards 2013: Can Jack Whitehall hold onto his comedy crown?
Comedians Jack Whitehall, Sarah Millican, David Mitchell, Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Lee Mack battle to win King or Queen of comedy 2013
Stand-up comedian Jack Whitehall is in the running to scoop the King or Queen of comedy award at the British Comedy Awards for two years in a row.
In the 24th year of the event, Jack is in the running to defend his title. But the Fresh Meat star has stiff competition from fellow nominees Sarah Millican (RT’s own star columist), Ambassadors star David Mitchell, Chatty Man himself Alan Carr, chat show supremo Graham Norton and stand-up favourite Lee Mack.
This is the only award of the night that the viewing public can vote on, so get behind your favourite before they’re ridiculed, mocked and generally laughed at by a room full of comedians and cheeky host Jonathan Ross.
The live awards will be broadcast on Channel 4 on December 12, covering fifteen separate categories – from Best Sitcom through to Outstanding Achievement Award.
For details on how to vote head to www.channel4.com/comedyawards or call the voting numbers below.
ALAN CARR
Mobile callers should ring: 6 50 58 01
Landline callers should ring: 09020 50 58 01
DAVID MITCHELL
Mobile callers should ring: 6 50 58 02
Landline callers should ring: 09020 50 58 02
GRAHAM NORTON
Mobile callers should ring: 6 50 58 03
Landline callers should ring: 09020 50 58 03
JACK WHITEHALL
Mobile callers should ring: 6 50 58 04
Landline callers should ring: 09020 50 58 04
LEE MACK
Mobile callers should ring: 6 50 58 05
Landline callers should ring: 09020 50 58 05
SARAH MILLICAN
Mobile callers should ring: 6 50 58 06
Landline callers should ring: 09020 50 58 06
Please be aware: Mobile and BT landline votes cost 35p. Other landlines may vary.