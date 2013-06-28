Why nemesis you say? Well, because he’s – some may say foolishly - dating Charlie’s ex-wife Jen.

Only for the brave, eh?

Green originally played Sean in three episodes of the first season, ruffling Goodson’s already fluffed up feathers (he’s a former baseball player who went off the rails – tried to smash a bat over his own leg… it’s best not to talk about it.).

It’s believed Green will turn up alongside Jen in the middle of series 2.

The show is also said to be looking for a “sexy” new female lead. The character isn’t thought to be a replacement for Selma Blair, who recently left the show amid reports Sheen fired her over text message, but rather a brand new character.