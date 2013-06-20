There was apparently a fair bit of swearing in Sheen's text, sources close to the show told E! news.

Whether Sheen should actually be telling stars they’re out of the show is unclear, but producers later confirmed Blair would indeed be leaving.

Blair, who played Sheen's on-screen therapist in the show, is said to be unfazed by the sudden change to her working arrangements. A source told E! news she’s “at peace to be off the show”, suggesting the atmosphere had become “toxic”.

It’s thought a new female role will be cast, but not as a replacement for Selma’s character.