The series, which originally aired on Channel 4 from 2002 to 2009, followed Francis, who is known for playing Keith Lemon on shows such as Celebrity Juice , in character as Avid Merrion, a stalker who is obsessed with celebrities and spends his time tracking them down.

It has been reported that Leigh Francis's comedy series Bo' Selecta! has shot a brand new pilot, in the hopes of a new season being greenlit.

Francis also then played the celebrities while wearing exaggerated latex masks.

Reports of a reboot first emerged in The Sun, who spoke with Francis about the new pilot, although no further details were revealed, including whether the series would be returning to Channel 4 or heading to another broadcaster.

Francis told the publication: "Avid Merrion is wandering around somewhere. He’s a bit different though, he’s grown up. The Bear was in the pilot too. I don’t know if he’ll stick around, it’s all in the hands of the TV gods."

Leigh Francis. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Francis and Channel 4 for comment.

The original series of Bo' Selecta! came under scrutiny in 2020 for Francis's portrayal of Black celebrities, with Francis subsequently issuing an apology and Channel 4 removing the episodes from its online catch-up service.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Francis said at the time: "Back in 2002 I did a show called Bo’ Selecta, I portrayed many Black people. Back then I didn’t think anything about it, people didn’t say anything - I’m not going to blame other people.

"Been talking to some people - I didn’t realise how offensive it was back then. I just want to apologise, I just want to say sorry for any upset I caused whether I was Michael Jackson, Craig David, Trisha Goddard, all people I’m a big fan of. I guess we’re all on a learning journey."

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.