The broadcaster announced that Willoughby and Cotton, who joined the panel show back in 2008, will join current team captains Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore for Celebrity Juice's final studio recording.

Celebrity Juice's original team captains Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton are set to return to the ITV2 show for its final episodes .

The penultimate episode, titled Celebrity Juice: The Happy Ending, will see Willoughby and Cotton reunite with host Keith Lemon for "an incredible send-off celebration", featuring Maya Jama, Big Narstie, Chris Ramsey, Will Mellor, Johnny Vegas and Joey Essex.

Keith Lemon with current hosts Emily Atack and Laura Whitmore. ITV

"The unpredictable, laugh-out-loud panel show will see a host of familiar faces return, to play some of the most popular games of series gone by, with a few additional surprises for viewers on the way," ITV2 has teased.

The Happy Ending special will be followed by the show's final episode – Celebrity Juice: The Last Hurrah – an hour-long compilation of the panel show's best moments from the last 14 years.

Ahead of the specials, Keith Lemon said that Celebrity Juice has been "the best party ever".

"But as always there comes a point when the party has to end. It’s been the most ace times and we’re gonna go out with a bang!….tidy!"

ITV2 announced that Celebrity Juice was coming to an end earlier this year, with Lemon saying: "I’ll miss it, and everyone so much, but on to the next chapter and I look forward to going out in style on the specials!"

Celebrity Juice made its ITV2 debut back in 2008, with Leigh Francis hosting in his Keith Lemon persona, while This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Top of the Pops presenter Fearne Cotton joined as team captains.

Cotton took part in 18 seasons of the show, with the likes of Kelly Brook, Gino D'Acampo, Paddy McGuinness, Mel B and eventually Laura Whitmore replacing her, while Willoughby stayed with the show from 2008 until 2020.

Celebrity Juice: The Happy Ending airs on Thursday 8th December at 10pm on ITV2 and ITVX, while Celebrity Juice: The Last Hurrah airs on Thursday 15th December at 10pm.

