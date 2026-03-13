Bluey's Big Play – The Stage Show and 10 new minisodes of the show are heading to Disney Plus.

The televised version of the popular live theatre show, which is currently touring across the UK and Ireland, will hit the streamer on 16 March 2026.



Bluey's Big Play – The Stage Show, which is an adaptation of the multi Emmy-winning animated series, features fan-favourite Bluey characters brought to life by puppeteers, an original story by series creator Joe Brumm and music composed by Joff Bush.

You can watch the trailer for the stage show below:

The minisodes, which were previously only available online and in Australia, will hit Disney Plus on 2o May.

The instalments, which range from one to three minutes, are produced by Ludo Studio, and further explore the characters and world of Bluey.

The collection includes: Humpty Dumpty, Green Bottles, Flying Saucer, Tea Party, Pea Pod Sausages, Old Macdonald, Honk, Lollipop Song, Cinderella, and Make Mum Laugh.

Bluey's Big Play – The Stage Show. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

As was previously announced, Bluey is also getting a feature film, although fans will have to wait until 2027 for that to hit our screens.

The film was announced back in 2024, with writer and director and series creator Brumm saying at the time: "I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on The Sign in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that."

He continued: "I’ve always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together.

"I’m excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and Disney to bring this new Bluey story to the big screen."

Bluey is available to stream on Disney Plus.

