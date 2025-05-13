How to get tickets to Bluey’s Big Play UK tour as pre-sale goes live
After its hugely successful run in 2024, Bluey's Big Play is returning to the stage. Here's how you can get tickets.
Energetic, excitable, and endlessly curious – what’s not to love about Bluey? The adorable pup and her family first shot to fame in 2018 and have since become nothing short of a global phenomenon for children and adults.
Last year, Bluey brought Bandit, Chilli and Bingo into the real world for a brand-new theatre show: Bluey’s Big Play. The play toured around more than 30 theatres in the UK and Ireland in 2024 and enjoyed huge success with kids and parents alike.
Now the hit stage show, written by the creator of the TV series, Joe Brumm, is returning to the big stage.
Pre-sale for the Big Play is beginning this week, and you’re going to have to be quick as tickets are expected to sell out fast.
To help, your friends at RadioTimes.com have put together this guide on what the play’s about, which cities it’s coming to and how to get tickets now.
Buy Bluey's Big Play tickets at Ticketmaster
Plus, if you can’t wait for the play, you can also find all episodes of Bluey on Disney Plus, which is available from £4.99 a month.
Sign up to Disney Plus from £4.99 a month
Jump to:
- What is Bluey’s Big Play about?
- Where can I see Bluey’s Big Play in the UK?
- When do Bluey's Big Play tickets go on sale?
- How long is Bluey’s Big Play?
- How much do Bluey's Big Play tickets cost?
What is Bluey’s Big Play about?
Bluey’s Big Play is an entirely new story from the minds of the Australian TV show.
Starring none other than Bluey herself, the show sees the eager puppy and her sister, Bingo, trying to get their dad, Bandit, to play with them. As you can expect, a lot of hijinks and games ensue.
If you want a bit more information, here’s the full synopsis: “When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.”
The show is suitable for all ages and once the performance is over, kids and parents alike will be invited to join in a game of keepy-uppy in the theatre as a number of inflatable balls are thrown into the audience.
Bright, colourful and fun for all ages, this show is one to remember.
Buy Bluey's Big Play tickets at Ticketmaster
When do Bluey's Big Play tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 16th May.
Pre-sale tickets will also be available for the shows. We've rounded up the details of each pre-sale below, but please note that every pre-sale will not be applicable to every show:
- Bluey Fan Club pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 13th May until 9am on Friday 16th May)
- Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 14th May until 9am on Friday 16th May)
- Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 15th May until 9am on Friday 16th May)
- Ticketmaster pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 15th May until 9am on Friday 16th May)
- Cuffe & Taylor pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 15th May until 9am on Friday 16th May)
Buy Bluey's Big Play tickets at Ticketmaster
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
How long is Bluey’s Big Play?
Bluey’s Big Play runs for approximately 50 minutes with no interval.
This may seem a bit short, but remember that afterwards audience members will be invited to play a game of keepy-uppy with the cast.
How much do Bluey's Big Play tickets cost?
Prices range between £17 and £30 depending on which venue you're going for. Remember that tickets are likely to sell out quick!
Buy Bluey's Big Play tickets at Ticketmaster
Where can I see Bluey’s Big Play in the UK?
Bluey’s Big Play is gearing up for a massive tour across the UK and Ireland with over 200 dates booked. Here's a full list so far:
- 25th October 2025 at 10am – Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe
- 25th October 2025 at 1pm – Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe
- 25th October 2025 at 4pm – Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe
- 26th October 2025 at 10am – Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe
- 26th October 2025 at 1pm – Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe
- 26th October 2025 at 4pm – Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe
- 5th December 2025 at 10am – Bradford, Bradford Live
- 6th December 2025 at 10am – Bradford, Bradford Live
- 6th December 2025 at 1pm – Bradford, Bradford Live
- 6th December 2025 at 4pm – Bradford, Bradford Live
- 7th December 2025 at 10am – Bradford, Bradford Live
- 7th December 2025 at 1pm – Bradford, Bradford Live
- 11th December 2025 at 10am – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 12th December 2025 at 10am – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 12th December 2025 at 1pm – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 13th December 2025 at 10am – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 13th December 2025 at 1pm – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 13th December 2025 at 4pm – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 14th December 2025 at 10am – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 18th December 2025 at 11am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 18th December 2025 at 2pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 19th December 2025 at 11:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 19th December 2025 at 1:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 20th December 2025 at 11am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 20th December 2025 at 2pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 20th December 2025 at 4:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 21st December 2025 at 11am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 21st December 2025 at 2pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 21st December 2025 at 4:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 23rd December 2025 at 10:30am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 23rd December 2025 at 1:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 23rd December 2025 at 4:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 24th December 2025 at 10:30am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 24th December 2025 at 1:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 27th December 2025 at 11am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 27th December 2025 at 2pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 27th December 2025 at 4:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 28th December 2025 at 11am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 28th December 2025 at 2pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 28th December 2025 at 4:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 29th December 2025 at 10:30am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 29th December 2025 at 1:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 30th December 2025 at 10:30am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 30th December 2025 at 1:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 3rd January 2026 at 11am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 3rd January 2026 at 2pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 3rd January 2026 at 4:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 4th January 2026 at 11am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 4th January 2026 at 2pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 4th January 2026 at 4:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 6th January 2026 at 10:30am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 7th January 2026 at 10:30am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 8th January 2026 at 10:30am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 8th January 2026 at 1:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 9th January 2026 at 10:30am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 9th January 2026 at 1:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 10th January 2026 at 10:30am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 10th January 2026 at 1:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 10th January 2026 at 4:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 11th January 2026 at 10:30am – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 11th January 2026 at 2pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 11th January 2026 at 4:30pm – London, Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
- 6th February 2026 at 10am – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 6th February 2026 at 1pm – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 7th February 2026 at 10am – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 7th February 2026 at 1pm – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 7th February 2026 at 4pm – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 8th February 2026 at 10am – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 8th February 2026 at 1pm – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 8th February 2026 at 4pm – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
- 17th February 2026 at 10am – Swansea, Swansea Building Society Arena
- 17th February 2026 at 1pm – Swansea, Swansea Building Society Arena
- 17th February 2026 at 4pm – Swansea, Swansea Building Society Arena
- 18th February 2026 at 10am – Swansea, Swansea Building Society Arena
- 20th February 2026 at 10:30am – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- 20th February 2026 at 1:30pm – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- 20th February 2026 at 4:30pm – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- 21st February 2026 at 10:30am – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- 21st February 2026 at 1:30pm – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- 21st February 2026 at 4:30pm – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- 26th February 2026 at 10am – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 27th February 2026 at 10am – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 27th February 2026 at 1pm – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 28th February 2026 at 10am – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 28th February 2026 at 1pm – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 28th February 2026 at 4pm – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 1st March 2026 at 10am – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 1st March 2026 at 1pm – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 1st March 2026 at 4pm – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 8th April 2026 at 10am – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 9th April 2026 at 10am – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 9th April 2026 at 1pm – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 10th April 2026 at 10am – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 10th April 2026 at 1pm – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 11th April 2026 at 10am – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 11th April 2026 at 1pm – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 11th April 2026 at 4pm – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 12th April 2026 at 10am – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 12th April 2026 at 1pm – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 12th April 2026 at 4pm – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 15th April 2026 at 10am – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 15th April 2026 at 1pm – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 16th April 2026 at 10am – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 16th April 2026 at 1pm – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 17th April 2026 at 10am – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 17th April 2026 at 1pm – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 18th April 2026 at 10:30am – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 18th April 2026 at 1:30pm – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 18th April 2026 at 4:30pm – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 19th April 2026 at 10:30am – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 19th April 2026 at 1:30pm – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 19th April 2026 at 4:30pm – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 23rd April 2026 at 10am – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
- 24th April 2026 at 10am – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
- 25th April 2026 at 10am – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
- 25th April 2026 at 1pm – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
- 25th April 2026 at 4pm – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
- 26th April 2026 at 10am – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
- 26th April 2026 at 1pm – Belfast, Waterfront Hall
- 22nd May 2026 at 11pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 22nd May 2026 at 2pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 23rd May 2026 at 11pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 23rd May 2026 at 2pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 23rd May 2026 at 4pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 24th May 2026 at 11pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 24th May 2026 at 2pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 24th May 2026 at 4pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 26th May 2026 at 11pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 27th May 2026 at 11pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 28th May 2026 at 11pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 29th May 2026 at 11pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 29th May 2026 at 2pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 29th May 2026 at 4pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 30th May 2026 at 11pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 30th May 2026 at 2pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 30th May 2026 at 4pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 31st May 2026 at 11pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 31st May 2026 at 2pm – Salford Quays, The Lowry
- 12th June 2026 at 1pm – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 13th June 2026 at 10am – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 13th June 2026 at 1pm – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 13th June 2026 at 4pm – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 14th June 2026 at 10am – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 14th June 2026 at 1pm – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 14th June 2026 at 4pm – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 3rd July 2026 at 10am – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 4th July 2026 at 10am – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 4th July 2026 at 1pm – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 4th July 2026 at 4pm – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 5th July 2026 at 10am – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 5th July 2026 at 1pm – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 5th July 2026 at 4pm – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 10th July 2026 at 10am – Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 10th July 2026 at 1pm – Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 11th July 2026 at 10am – Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 11th July 2026 at 1pm – Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 11th July 2026 at 4pm – Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 12th July 2026 at 10am – Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 12th July 2026 at 1pm – Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 12th July 2026 at 4pm – Brighton, Brighton Centre
- 23rd July 2026 at 10am – Wolverhampton, Grand Centre
- 23rd July 2026 at 1pm – Wolverhampton, Grand Centre
- 24th July 2026 at 10am – Wolverhampton, Grand Centre
- 24th July 2026 at 1pm – Wolverhampton, Grand Centre
- 25th July 2026 at 10am – Wolverhampton, Grand Centre
- 25th July 2026 at 1pm – Wolverhampton, Grand Centre
- 25th July 2026 at 4pm – Wolverhampton, Grand Centre
- 26th July 2026 at 10am – Wolverhampton, Grand Centre
- 26th July 2026 at 1pm – Wolverhampton, Grand Centre
- 26th July 2026 at 4pm – Wolverhampton, Grand Centre
- 6th August 2026 at 10am – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
- 7th August 2026 at 10am – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
- 8th August 2026 at 10am – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
- 8th August 2026 at 1pm – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
- 8th August 2026 at 4pm – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
- 9th August 2026 at 10am – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
- 9th August 2026 at 1pm – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
- 9th August 2026 at 4pm – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
- 13th August 2026 at 10am – Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 13th August 2026 at 1pm – Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 14th August 2026 at 10am – Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 14th August 2026 at 1pm – Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 15th August 2026 at 10am – Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 15th August 2026 at 1pm – Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 15th August 2026 at 4pm – Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 16th August 2026 at 10am – Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 16th August 2026 at 1pm – Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 16th August 2026 at 4pm – Bristol, Bristol Beacon
- 20th August 2026 at 10am – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 21st August 2026 at 10am – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 21st August 2026 at 1pm – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 22nd August 2026 at 10am – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 22nd August 2026 at 1pm – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 22nd August 2026 at 4pm – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 23rd August 2026 at 10am – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 23rd August 2026 at 1pm – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 23rd August 2026 at 4pm – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 25th August 2026 at 10am – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 26th August 2026 at 10am – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 26th August 2026 at 1pm – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 27th August 2026 at 10am – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 27th August 2026 at 1pm – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 28th August 2026 at 10am – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 28th August 2026 at 1pm – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 29th August 2026 at 10am – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 29th August 2026 at 1pm – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 29th August 2026 at 4pm – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 30th August 2026 at 10am – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 30th August 2026 at 1pm – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
You can also check out the best West End shows and best operas in London.