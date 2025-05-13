Now the hit stage show, written by the creator of the TV series, Joe Brumm, is returning to the big stage.

Pre-sale for the Big Play is beginning this week, and you’re going to have to be quick as tickets are expected to sell out fast.

To help, your friends at RadioTimes.com have put together this guide on what the play’s about, which cities it’s coming to and how to get tickets now.

Plus, if you can't wait for the play, you can also find all episodes of Bluey on Disney Plus

What is Bluey’s Big Play about?

Bluey’s Big Play is an entirely new story from the minds of the Australian TV show.

Starring none other than Bluey herself, the show sees the eager puppy and her sister, Bingo, trying to get their dad, Bandit, to play with them. As you can expect, a lot of hijinks and games ensue.

If you want a bit more information, here’s the full synopsis: “When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag.”

The show is suitable for all ages and once the performance is over, kids and parents alike will be invited to join in a game of keepy-uppy in the theatre as a number of inflatable balls are thrown into the audience.

Bright, colourful and fun for all ages, this show is one to remember.

When do Bluey's Big Play tickets go on sale?

Bluey’s Big Play is produced by Andrew Kay and Cuffe & Taylor with Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios. Ticketmaster

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 16th May.

Pre-sale tickets will also be available for the shows. We've rounded up the details of each pre-sale below, but please note that every pre-sale will not be applicable to every show:

Bluey Fan Club pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 13th May until 9am on Friday 16th May)

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 14th May until 9am on Friday 16th May)

Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 15th May until 9am on Friday 16th May)

Ticketmaster pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 15th May until 9am on Friday 16th May)

Cuffe & Taylor pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 15th May until 9am on Friday 16th May)

How long is Bluey’s Big Play?

Bluey’s Big Play runs for approximately 50 minutes with no interval.

This may seem a bit short, but remember that afterwards audience members will be invited to play a game of keepy-uppy with the cast.

How much do Bluey's Big Play tickets cost?

Prices range between £17 and £30 depending on which venue you're going for. Remember that tickets are likely to sell out quick!

Where can I see Bluey’s Big Play in the UK?

Bluey’s Big Play is gearing up for a massive tour across the UK and Ireland with over 200 dates booked. Here's a full list so far:

