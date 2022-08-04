Hot on the heels of the recent feature outing Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, the characters are back for more antics with a new revival series.

Beavis and Butt-Head are finally back on our screens.

The classic animated comedy, which features writer and creator Mike Judge voicing both of the two teenage slackers, was a beloved show of the 1990s and has seen two feature outings and now two revivals.

The series has been confirmed to be back for two seasons, so we have lots of low-brow humour and low intelligence from the characters to enjoy.

So, when and how can you watch the new episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head in the UK?

When is Beavis and Butt-Head released in the UK?

Beavis and Butt-Head is released in the UK on Friday 5th August 2022.

The series originally aired from 1993 to 1997 before also being revived in 2011. The new episodes are sure to bring the classic characters to a whole new audience.

The episodes promise to show that "Beavis and Butt-Head are back and stupider than ever."

Who can forget the iconic disclaimer for all of the old episodes? "Beavis and Butt-Head are not role models. They’re not even human. They’re cartoons," read the classic disclaimer.

"Some of the things they do would cause a person to get hurt, expelled, arrested, possibly deported. To put it another way: don’t try this at home."

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head in the UK

Beavis and Butt-Head will available to watch in the UK on Paramount Plus UK.

The recently launched streaming service also includes the classic episodes and the 1996 film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

The service costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 for the year.

