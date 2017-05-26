Promising to “exploring the rich, historical journey that’s led our great country to 2017’s Brexit Britain,” the series will give Cunk an opportunity to share her uniquely original overview of the nation’s past.

“From the oldest era imaginable, Cunk’s insightful analysis of events and popular culture will tell the story of Britain’s battles, Medieval monarchs and the expansion of the Empire, right up through Thatcher, Britpop, the discovery of Nick Clegg and the invention of Brexit," said the BBC in a statement.

“She’ll be asking probing questions such as: were dinosaurs the first people to discover Britain? When did Britain get officially ‘Great’? Where did Robin Hood buy his tights or was that bit just made up? The ultimate guide to our country's past: Cunk On Britain. The rest is history.”

More like this

Philomena herself said: "In 2017, Britain stands at a fork in its crossroads, so what better way to find out where we might be heading than looking behind us, into history (which apparently is a sort of 'rear view mirror’ for time).

"I’ll be travelling the length and width of the country talking to experts and standing in front of old buildings saying things into the camera, as I try to discover what made Ancient Britain the Modern Britain it is today."

The announcement was part of a slew of commissions for new BBC satire shows including a 2017 Wipe in which Charlie Brooker will take another traditional end-of-year look at the events of the previous twelve months.

Comedian Luisa Omielan has also secured her first BBC3 series; the four-parter Politics For Bitches is described as a “sexy Question Time, part documentary and part comedy gig”, in which the comedian will tackle a different political topic each week.

Other shows include the new Frankie Boyle series Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and a half-hour pilot from Tracey Ullman in which she focuses on her political caricatures.

Advertisement

Airing on BBC1 soon after the election, Tracey Breaks the News will feature the return of series favourites Angela Merkel and Nicola Sturgeon and will also see her tackling Theresa May for the first time.