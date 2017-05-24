The series is set to start on 8th June at 10.30pm – a matter of minutes after the polls close on the 2017 election and a time when strict election impartiality rules imposed on all broadcasters are less stringent.

Comedians Sara Pascoe and Katherine Ryan will join Boyle in what is being billed as an “informed, provocative and debate-fuelled review” with other guests invited on to argue with his “outspoken views.”

The new show is Boyle’s first major TV series since Frankie Boyle’s Tramadol Night for Channel 4 in 2010. The mix of stand-up and sketches and frank exchanges with the audience was axed after one series following repeated complaints about some of the material.

Ofcom ruled that offensive comments about Katie Price's disabled son "had considerable potential to be highly offensive" and were in breach of the broadcasting code.

Channel 4 eventually parted ways with the comic after a series of jokes about Paralympic athletes on Twitter in August 2012 conflicted with the broadcaster’s role as UK host broadcaster. Channel 4 dropped a pilot of a new show called Frankie Boyle’s Rehabilitation Programme.

The BBC said it welcomed Boyle to the organisation but stressed that his new show would not be live.

"If we are going to make the channel feel more contemporary, more relevant we need to look at the issues of the day and Frankie is someone who does that,” said BBC2 controller Patrick Holland.

Frankie Boyle’s New World Order starts on BBC2 on June 8 at 10.30pm