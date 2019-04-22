New BBC comedy Back to Life is filling the Fleabag-shaped hole in people's lives
Viewers have flocked to the “delicious” and “edgy” series in the absence of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit
Back to Life – a brand new dark comedy on BBC1 and BBC3 – is filling the Fleabag-shaped hole in people’s lives.
The six-part series is created by and stars Daisy Haggard as an ex-convict called Miri who has just left prison after serving an 18-year sentence for a mystery crime.
- Everything you need to know about Back to Life
- Foxes, full sentences and f***s – the best references and running jokes in Fleabag’s series two finale
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
Lots of viewers have been comparing the show, with its pitch black humour and slightly adrift female lead, to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit Fleabag.
Haggard recently told RadioTimes.com that Miri is partly modelled on herself. “In some ways, Miri would be how I would be in some situations,” she said.
“She gets pushed to the floor and bounces back up again, she’s an optimist and she’s positive and essentially not what you would expect from her shocking past.
More like this
“I don't have her shocking past but I share her relentless optimism.”
As well as airing in the Fleabag slot on BBC1, the whole series of Back to Life is also available on BBC3 – and some fans have already binged the entire thing…
And whether they watched just one episode – or flew through all six – many agreed it delivered something special.
Back to Life is available as a boxset on BBC3 on Monday 15th April and airs weekly on BBC1 from on Monday nights at 10.35pm