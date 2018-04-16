Arrested Development centres around Michael Bluth, played by Bateman, and his eccentric family.

Bateman, speaking at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event, described the show’s hotly anticipated fifth season as the “best year ever, and I’ve not said that before”.

Original creator Mitchell Hurwitz is back, along with the entire series regular cast, including Bateman, Michael Cera, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Will Arnett, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross and Alia Shawkat.

There was uncertainty as to whether Tambor would be returning to the show, after allegations of sexual harassment were brought against him in 2017, but his Arrested Development co-star David Cross said in February that the cast “stand behind” the actor.

A release date for season five of Arrested Development, which wrapped filming in November, has not yet been announced.