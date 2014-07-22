The announcement that a Simpsons character played by an Emmy Award-winner would snuff it first came out last year, prompting intense speculation around the likes of Abe Simpson, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon and Edna Krabappel, whose portrayer Marcia Wallace sadly passed away last November.

But instead of the above, Jean's panel session pointed the finger at Krusty's imminent demise with the confirmation that the episode in which one character meets his maker will be titled A Clown In The Dumps - an announcement which reportedly drew gasps from the Los Angeles audience.

Of course, there's no certainty that Krusty - voiced by Dan Castellaneta - will kick the bucket. The session has also prompted rumours to swirl around Krusty's father, Rabbi Hyman Krustofski, voiced by Jackie Mason, and Sideshow Bob, played by Kelsey Grammer. Both have won Emmys for their work on The Simpsons and have been a feature of bookmakers' odds ahead of the imminent death.

More like this

Following Jean's revelation, Krusty's odds have been slashed by Paddy Power, taking him from 14/1 to just 3/1. The bookmaker also suggested Sideshow Bob as favourite to kill Krusty with odds of 7/2, while he's most likely to die saving Bart's life (3/1) with an outsider bet of death by doughnut (33/1).

Advertisement

Would you miss Krusty the Clown? Would The Simpsons be the same without him? Let us know in the comments box below...