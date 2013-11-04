The tribute was written on the chalkboard by Bart Simpson in the opening credits - and appeared at the start of new Simpsons episode Four Regrettings and a Funeral, which aired on FOX in the US last night.

Bart appears writing lines on the school chalkboard in most opening sequences of the cartoon. His lines have previously included "I saw nothing unsual in the teacher's lounge", "I am not authorized to fire substitute teachers" and "I will not mock Mrs. Dumbface."

The Emmy-winning actress, who passed away at home with her family last month, will still be heard on The Simpsons for a while yet. She had recorded almost a year's worth of episodes in advance before she passed away.

As well as voicing Edna for 23 years, Marcia Wallace played Carol Kester in the 1970s sitcom The Bob Newhart Show and Annie Wilkes in The Young and the Restless.

The Simpsons airs in the UK on Sky1

