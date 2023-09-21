Instead, the so-called "coven" – comprised of Abbi, her boyfriend Roman (Felix Mufti) and their close friend Aisha (Alexandra James) – are known for their empathy, encouraging everyone at the school to treat others with kindness.

If you want to know more about Anthony Lexa – also known as Sex Education's Abbi – you've come to the right place. Read on for details on her career to date.

Who is Anthony Lexa?

Alexandra James, Felix Mufti and Anthony Lexa in Sex Education. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Age: unknown

Pronouns: She/Her

Instagram: @anthony.lexa

Twitter: n/a

Sex Education is Lexa's first screen acting gig, but she has already started building a career for herself in the music business.

Her official website describes her as "a London-based indie pop singer and songwriter", whose next single – titled early nights – is scheduled to premiere at midnight on Friday 29th September 2023.

Lexa's biography continues: "As an openly trans woman, her songs resonate with listeners, offering a glimpse into the human experience through poignant and relatable lyrics."

You can listen to an older single of Lexa's now:

What has Anthony Lexa said about Sex Education season 4?

As filming on the episodes got underway in August 2022, Lexa took to Instagram to share her excitement.

"What an amazing ANTventure I have ahead of me with Eleven Film Ltd and Netflix. Such a pleasure to have Felix Mufti and Alexandra James by my side through this insane journey - love you both," the caption reads.

"It’s an honour to bring this new character to life. Never knew I needed her until she became part of me."

Who is Abbi in Sex Education season 4?

Abbi is the most popular girl at Cavendish Sixth Form, known for her kindness and positivity, as well as her long-term relationship with fellow student Roman.

The power couple form a clique with Aisha known as the Coven, which welcomes Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) soon after he joins the school from now-defunct Moordale Secondary.

Abbi and Eric share a particularly close bond as they are both Christian, which hasn't always been easy for them when socially conservative members of their respective churches disapprove of the LGBTQ+ community.

