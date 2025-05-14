The show hasn't enjoyed the same critical acclaim as its predecessor, but a loyal viewership has stuck with it regardless, propelling it to this third season led once again by star Sarah Jessica Parker.

If you're looking forward to being reunited with Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema and LTW, then be sure to mark your calendars for later this month, when And Just Like That season 3 will premiere on Sky Comedy.

Episode 1 first airs at 2:05am on Friday 30th May before being repeated again at 9pm the same day.

Alternatively, you'll be able to stream the first episode – titled Outlook Good – from 2:05am on NOW.

New episodes will air weekly on Sky Comedy and NOW.

The trailer for And Just Like That season 3 teased some of the storylines that viewers can expect to see, including Carrie attempting to write fiction as she mulls over her "complicated" relationship with Aidan.

Meanwhile, Sarita Choudhury's Seema is attempting to find love but lacks the patience for dating from scratch, and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) ponders what to do about a work crush Joy (played by Dick Turpin and Inside Man star Dolly Wells).

“Dating at 50 is an interesting thing," teased showrunner Michael Patrick King (via Entertainment Weekly).

"We have married characters, we have single characters, we have characters trying to work their current relationships out. It is kind of a maze of how you move through the world at this point in your life."

Check out the trailer for And Just Like That season 3 below:

