A full series of American Peep Show never ended up getting made (there is a new attempt in development), but it’s definitely an interesting exercise in what might have been.

After all, if Peep Show US had taken off Galecki would probably have never had the time to play Leonard in The Big Bang Theory, and who knows what that would have done to the series?

If we’re honest, he probably ended up playing the right nerd – and you won't hear a peep from us suggesting otherwise.

