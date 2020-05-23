The series will reportedly pick up the Little Mermaid story 15 years after the events of the animated film and Hans Christian Andersen's fairytale - with the now tailless Ariel said to be trapped in a loveless marriage.

It will reportedly see the princess embark on an adventure to save humankind - and her underwater kingdom - after her father is suddenly and suspiciously declared dead.

No casting has been announced for the show - but it is not in any way linked to the upcoming live action Disney remake.

More like this

The show is being made for new US streaming service Peacock, which is set to launch this July, while it is not yet clear when the series will be released or where it will be made available in the UK.

Advertisement

The live action Little Mermaid film, which is set to star Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, does not have an official release date - with late 2021 probably the earliest we could expect to see it, especially bearing in mind the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.