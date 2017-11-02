Deadline states that original director Richard Curtis is returning as an executive producer for the hour-long anthology series, which is reportedly set to air on US streaming service Hulu.

According to the report, the series will be written and executive produced by The Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling and producer Matt Warburton, and it seems like none of the original cast will be involved.

The Four Weddings TV series, which currently doesn't have an official title, will follow a group of friends as they navigate through these five key events in their lives, and will reportedly follow a different story each season.

Apparently the anthology concept is to have different characters in a different location each season, with the lead potentially remaining the same.

Based on the Dirty Dancing TV show that was cancelled after 11 episodes and the Rush Hour reboot that was cancelled after one season, we're not going to be holding our breath on this one...