If you aren't already, here are just a few reasons you should start following Anna Kendrick immediately.

1) She understands the daily struggles we all go through

4) She takes us behind the scenes of the glitz and glamour

More like this

5) She always sees the silver lining when it comes to questionable wardrobe choices

Age 18, a guy at a party asked if he could come home with me. Thinking he was homeless, I tried to book him a hotel room. #naive #truestory — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) July 1, 2013

We thank you, Anna Kendrick. Keep up the good work.