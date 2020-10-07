Take Two

Life imitates art when actress Sam Swift (The O.C. and Hart of Dixie’s Rachel Bilson), goes from playing a policewoman on screen to becoming a real-life investigator. Following a very public breakdown and a stint in rehab, Sam goes full method while researching a comeback role, and talks her way into shadowing PI Eddie Valetik, played by Eddie Cibrian (CSI: Miami, Rosewood). At first, Eddie is slow to warm to his rookie ridealong, but the pair soon develop an electric chemistry, as Sam proves that years of playing a cop have taught her a thing or two.

Sundays 8pm, catch up now

The Family

When the child of a successful couple returns home 10 years after mysteriously vanishing, the news is initially met with joy. But the arrival of 19-year-old Adam Warren throws up as many questions as his disappearance in this gripping 12-part thriller. Adam’s parents, Claire (a powerful politician played by Oscar nominee Joan Allen) and John (Sherlock’s Rupert Graves), find their relationship pushed to the limit, as his siblings clash and long-held resentments and heartache begin to surface. Is ‘Adam’ who he says he is? And how far will the fractured family go to keep their secrets hidden?

From Sunday 11th October

Mr Inbetween

Juggling the demands of work and family can be tough – particularly when your ‘work’ is being a hitman. That’s the daily struggle faced by Ray Shoesmith (Scott Ryan), in a gritty drama The Hollywood Reporter called a “stunning revelation”. Divorcee Ray’s moral code makes him a devoted dad, brother and friend to those around him – and a deadly foe to the criminals and mobsters his boss Freddy asks him to dispatch. But can Ray keep his job and private life apart?

Double bills from Thursday, 29th October

Minority Report

Set 10 years after the 2002 Stephen Spielberg film of the same title, Minority Report follows retired ‘precog’ Dash – a former psychic detective who stops crimes before they happen. The government’s use of precogs may have ended years ago, but there are plenty of others who want to exploit Dash’s powers – for good or evil. Pairing up with detective Lara Vega, Dash (played by Stark Sands), must try to hide his abilities while preventing crimes. This slick sci-fi drama also features Wilmer Valderrama (NCIS), Nick Zano (Legends of Tomorrow), and Meagan Good (Prodigal Son).

From Wednesday 21st October

Perfect Harmony

Fans of musical comedy are in for a treat as Pitch Perfect’s Anna Camp stars in this uplifting tale of finding talent – and happiness – in the most unlikely of places. When former music professor Arthur Cochran (played by Handmaid’s Tale and Get Out’s Bradley Whitford) stumbles over a choir practice at a small church during his lowest ebb, he unwittingly finds a new lease of life and transforms the fortunes of the ramshackle bunch of singers along the way.

From Sunday 1st November

Baskets

This Emmy award-winning show stars The Hangover’s Zach Galifianakis as Chip Baskets, a down-on-his luck 49-year-old. Determined to pursue his dream of being a professional clown and moving out of his mother’s house, Chip finds adulting to be quite the challenge – even with the help of his friends and a life coach. His dysfunctional family (including his brother Dale, also played by Galifianakis), does little to help his plight in this bittersweet comedy drama.

From Monday 2nd November

