Ten-year-old Megan Gomes, who lived on the 21st floor with her sister Luana, will say: “My Christmas message is that I think all families, children and parents should have a nice warm cosy home. I just want everyone in the world to have a house at least.”

Luana added: “My Christmas message is that everybody should love and respect each other because you never know what tomorrow will be like. And it is important to love and cherish your family.”

Both sisters will spend Christmas in temporary accommodation as their family is yet to be rehoused.

Ten-year-old Hayam Atmani, who lived on the 15th floor of Grenfell Tower will describe her memories of the night: “We went down the stairs and all we could see is this big flame on the side of the building.

“My message for everyone at Christmas is to stay as a family, and don’t suffer about anything. I know this has been a really hard time for everyone. But everyone went through. And everyone helped as a family. So I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

The Alternative Christmas Message has previously been delivered by a number of prominent figures, from Reverend Jesse Jackson to whistle-blower Edward Snowden and Doreen and Neville Lawrence, the parents of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence.

Brendan Cox, the husband of murdered MP Jo Cox, delivered Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas message last year.

This year’s Alternative Christmas Message will air on Channel 4 at 2.30pm on Christmas Day, half an hour before the Queen’s traditional address to the nation and the Commonwealth.