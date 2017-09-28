On Wednesday’s edition of Newsnight, the residents who escaped the 21st floor remembered their homes and paid tribute to the families who lost their lives.

That same evening, Kensington and Chelsea Council voted to end its contract with the company that managed Grenfell Tower.

Resident Marcio Gomes remembered the vast range of cultures living within the tower.

More like this

Signs inside the building advised residents to stay inside in the event of a fire, and those who were trapped and called emergency services were also reportedly told on the phone to remain inside their homes.

Survivors paid tribute to their neighbours who perished.

Residents remembered fleeing the building, wrapping tea towels around their faces to protect their lungs from the smoke and tripping over bodies on their way down the stairs.

You can read the 21st floor residents’ stories in full on the BBC website, and watch a special report by Newsnight’s Katie Razzall on YouTube.

Advertisement

In future months, the BBC is aiming to tell the definitive story of the Grenfell fire with a landmark 90-minute documentary about the tragedy.