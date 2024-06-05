We can all imagine what a series about the Iraq War will look like: statesmen, intelligence experts and so on. But Once upon a Time in Iraq is not that. It’s history told from the perspective of ordinary Iraqis caught up in the events of 2003, with a sense of gravity, but also with a feel for the absurdity of things. At one stage, for instance, a young woman recalls how, as a child of six, she asked a heavily armed US soldier whether he was a Ninja Turtle, because his huge backpack made him look like one. But fi rst, we get a sense of what it was like living under Saddam Hussein’s regime, a police state but in some ways a cosmopolitan one. “It was safety and security — from everything else, not from him,” says one interviewee. And we chart, via reporters and soldiers (including one US marine who chillingly recalls, “It was god-like”), the course of the invasion and the chaos that followed. DAVID BUTCHER