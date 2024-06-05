Best documentaries on BBC iPlayer
On Thin Ice: Putin v Greenpeace
- 2024
- Documentary and factual
Summary:
2013: a daring protest on a Russian oil rig goes terrifyingly wrong. The activists become unwitting pawns in Putin's war against the West - and at the heart of a global crisis.
RT says::
It was a key flashpoint of climate protest. In 2013, Russia had deployed the Prirazlomnaya drilling platform in the Arctic and began tapping the billions of barrels of oil under the seabed. In response, Greenpeace sent a ship with a daring plan: activists would scale the rig and stop production by hanging off the rig’s helipad in a survival pod. But according to Frank Hewetson, who co-ordinated the action, “The plan, I think you could say, went to s***.” Exactly how and why is explored here in blow-by-blow detail. A six-part series uses footage filmed by the environmentalists to immerse us in the confrontation as it unfolded — as well as its frightening aftermath. Tonight’s first two episodes show how a Russian coastguard vessel shadowed the Greenpeace ship, then sent boats with men in balaclavas who rammed the Greenpeace inflatable boats, pointed guns at protesters and tried to seize their camera. We learn how, unwittingly, both coastguards and activists were caught in a high-stakes test of strength over something Vladimir Putin cared deeply about: dominating the Arctic and its wealth. DAVID BUTCHER
Navalny
- Drama
- Documentary and factual

- 2022
- Daniel Roher
- 98 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Documentary. Following his near-fatal poisoning by a nerve agent in 2020, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, along with his family and a group of dogged investigative reporters, resolves to find out who was behind the plot to silence him.
Rooney 2004: World at His Feet
- 2024
- Documentary and factual
- News and current affairs
Summary:
A first-hand look back at Wayne Rooney's impact at Euro 2004 in Portugal at the age of just 18. His strike partner in the tournament, Michael Owen, joins him to recall Rooney scoring four goals in his first three matches before suffering heartbreak when he was forced off injured in a quarter-final against the hosts
RT says::
His career was a huge success, but the most exciting time in Wayne Rooney’s footballing life has to be 2004’s European Championships in Portugal. This documentary takes us back to when — at just 18 and barely established as a Premier League star — he ripped through the group stages, before an injury in the quarter-final ended his and England’s hopes.
The man himself remembers, as does strike partner Michael Owen. JACK SEALE
Mbappe
- 2024
- Sport
- Documentary and factual
Summary:
A profile of the France and Paris Saint-Germain footballer, who won the World Cup in 2018 as a teenager and scored a hat-trick in the 2022 final. The documentary explores his upbringing in Paris suburbs, and the likes of Thierry Henry, Didier Deschamps, Arsene Wenger, Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konate provide an insight into why he has been so successful
RT says::
From his early days playing football in a rundown Paris suburb to going toe-to-toe with Lionel Messi’s Argentina in arguably the best World Cup final of all time, the career so far of French footballer Kylian Mbappé isn’t short on drama.
This elegant profile tells his story with insight and poetry. It may lack input from the man himself, but it makes up for that with interviews with major figures from every stage of his life, from the players who kicked a ball with him as a kid to his colleagues on the French team. Oh, and lashings of archive clips to remind you, in the words of Gary Lineker here, that Mbappé doesn’t just score goals, “he takes your breath away”. CERI THOMAS
Copa 71
- Documentary and factual
- Sport

- 2023
- James Erskine
- 89 mins
- PG
Summary:
Told by the pioneering women who participated, this is the extraordinary story of the 1971 Women's Soccer World Cup, a tournament witnessed by record crowds that has been written out of sporting history - until now.
Beyond Utopia
- Drama
- Documentary and factual

- 2023
- Madeleine Gavin
- 116 mins
- 15
Summary:
Documentary depicting the stories of North Korean defectors, revealing the difficulties in escaping their oppression.
Rise of the Nazis Season 4
- 2023
- Season 4
- 3 episodes
- History
- Documentary and factual
Summary:
The season picks up in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War, when the hunt began to capture and convict the highest-ranking Nazis, including Adolf Eichmann and Klaus Barbie.
RT says::
Several decades after the Third Reich collapsed, many Nazi war criminals still hadn’t been brought to justice. Cleverly weaving together archive footage, evocative reconstructions and lucid explanations from academics, this excellent three-part documentary series reveals how they were tirelessly hunted down. It also reminds viewers what happened to the exiled (and unrepentant) Josef Mengele, Klaus Barbie and Albert Speer. JANE RACKHAM
Once Upon a Time in Iraq
- 2020
- Documentary and factual
- News and current affairs
Summary:
Documentary examining the realities of war and life under Isis, with personal archive from civilians and soldiers from both sides of the conflict.
RT says::
We can all imagine what a series about the Iraq War will look like: statesmen, intelligence experts and so on. But Once upon a Time in Iraq is not that. It’s history told from the perspective of ordinary Iraqis caught up in the events of 2003, with a sense of gravity, but also with a feel for the absurdity of things. At one stage, for instance, a young woman recalls how, as a child of six, she asked a heavily armed US soldier whether he was a Ninja Turtle, because his huge backpack made him look like one. But fi rst, we get a sense of what it was like living under Saddam Hussein’s regime, a police state but in some ways a cosmopolitan one. “It was safety and security — from everything else, not from him,” says one interviewee. And we chart, via reporters and soldiers (including one US marine who chillingly recalls, “It was god-like”), the course of the invasion and the chaos that followed. DAVID BUTCHER
Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland
- 2023
- Documentary and factual
- News and current affairs
Summary:
More than two decades on from a peace agreement being reached, Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland shares intimate, unheard testimonies from all sides of the conflict.
RT says::
Just like the Bafta-winning Once upon a Time in Iraq, James Bluemel’s latest series forgoes the politicians and generals to hear from citizens in a conflict zone: how life goes on and how it can be suddenly, violently, ended. He begins in 1968, a relatively stable period of Irish history about to be shattered when the brutal suppression of Catholic civil rights protests by British authorities opens the door for the revived IRA to recruit the young and disaffected. Crucially, accounts are sought from both sides, including former Paras and “the best rioter in Derry”. This first edition of five brings the story up to the aftermath of Bloody Sunday, when reconciliation became seemingly impossible. With the Good Friday Agreement once again a political football, this is another humane warning from recent history. GABRIEL TATE
Dalton's Dream
- 2024
- Documentary and factual
- News and current affairs
Summary:
A profile of Dalton Harris, the 2018 winner of The X Factor UK, as he navigates harassment over his sexuality and representing his home country. Shot over four years, cameras follow a tumultuous period in the young musician's life, with a look at his upbringing in rural Jamaica and his journey to the X-Factor final
RT says::
When Dalton Harris won The X Factor in 2018, it was the start of a lifechanging experience. Just perhaps not in the way he expected. This heartrending documentary follows the Jamaican singer over four years as he struggles with sudden and fleeting success while battling with the long-lasting effects of a childhood punctuated by poverty and abuse. The snippets of Dalton performing scattered through the film showcase a spectacular voice, but the moments that hit hardest are those where he is savaged on social media for revelations about his life and threatened with violence by strangers in regards to his sexuality. CERI THOMAS