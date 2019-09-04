The drama in Westminster continues into Wednesday, as opposition parties and Tory rebels lead a debate on Labour politician Hilary Benn’s bill to block a no deal Brexit.

If it goes through, Johnson is expected to call a snap general election, which will then be put to a vote itself on Wednesday evening. In other words, Tuesday's rating record may not last very long....

The channel is providing live coverage from the House of Commons throughout the ongoing Brexit crisis, and it is captivating the nation - even drawing viewers away from the beloved Great British Bake Off, which aired its latest episode on Channel 4.

More like this

Advertisement

Here's how you can tune in and catch all of the action....