7 addictive drama series you need to catch on TV5MONDEplus

When it comes to keeping you on the edge of your seat, it’s hard to beat a good drama. With a winning formula of fascinating characters, atmospheric settings and clever plotlines, this genre has the unique ability to reel you in and keep you hanging with each new episode. So, if you’re searching for your next binge-watch, make TV5MONDEplus your next destination.

The streaming platform has a large collection of dramas, documentaries and more from French-speaking countries around the world including Canada, Switzerland, Belgium and France – all of which you definitely won’t have seen on UK TV before. And you needn’t worry if you don’t speak French, as every programme has English subtitles.

What’s more, TV5MONDEplus is totally free to access. With no subscription fees or in-app charges, it’s available on all mobile apps (iOS and Android), web devices, Smart TVs and Amazon Firesticks or via the app, so anyone can enjoy all the series and films it has to offer, anytime and anywhere.

Read on to discover seven captivating dramas that are available to watch on TV5MONDEplus right now.

Les Simone

Comedy-drama, Les Simone, follows the lives of three friends in their 30s, as they navigate the ups and downs of their jobs, social lives and everything in between. Maxim (Anne-Élisabeth Bossé, A Brother’s Love) is seeking a new start out in Montreal, while Laurence (Rachel Graton, Miraculum) continues to excel in her media career. Meanwhile, make-up artist by day and barmaid by night, Nikki, (Marie-Ève Perron, What We Have) is determined to make sure the trio remain close friends.

Wilder

After returning to her isolated hometown in the Swiss Alps, police inspector Rosa Wilder (Sarah Bühlmann, Winter Silence) witnesses a series of gruesome crimes that remind her of the tragic accident that killed her brother, and 12 other children, 30 years ago. Determined to help the town’s residents seek justice, Wilder decides to stay for a while, hoping to finally put an end to the series of misfortunes plaguing the village.

Lâcher Prise

Workaholic Valerie (Sophie Cadieux, Rue King) plans her life down to the very last detail, so when a small mistake throws everything in the balance, she doesn’t know what to do. She quickly reaches rock bottom as she must look for a new job, while simultaneously fighting for custody of her son, Thomas (Antoine Archambault, Let Go), but will it enable her to find the fresh start she’s been craving for so long?

Ruptures

Ariane Beaumont (Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin, Incendies) is a promising family law attorney who devotes her life to protecting young children. She goes above and beyond in every case she works on, often spending hours of her free time making sure her clients aren’t victims of a flawed legal system. When she opens her own practice, however, Ariane discovers that being there for others can sometimes come at a personal cost.

Au Secours de Béatrice

As one of the top doctors in the country, Béatrice Clément (Sophie Lorain, Heat Wave) is widely respected by her friends, colleagues and patients – which makes her all the more frustrated when she falls ill with a mysterious condition no one can diagnose, including herself. Running out of patience, Béatrice reluctantly agrees to visit Monsieur P, a psychiatrist (Gabriel Arcand, A Kid), who, much to her surprise, begins to change her perception of what it means to be healthy.

J’ai Deux Amours

Hector (François Vincentelli, Hard) has been in a happy relationship with his boyfriend, Jérémie (Olivier Barthélémy, Our Day Will Come), for several years. They’re beginning to plan a future together, which could even include adopting a child. But, when Hector unexpectedly bumps into his first girlfriend, Louise (Julia Faure, Pause), old feelings start to resurface, and he finds himself torn between two love interests.

Double Vie

Marc (Bruno Todeschini, Camille) has been living a double life for years, spending half his time with the mother of his children, Laurence (Marina Golovine, Le Monde de Fred), and the other half with his wife, Nina (Anna Pieri, Station Horizon). Things come to a head when Marc dies suddenly, bringing his two partners face-to-face. With no choice but to sort through his affairs together, Laurence and Nina must come to terms with their grief, Marc’s deception, and each other.

