Most recently, The Abominable Bride showed off some of Bristol's best-known sights, including historic Queen Square (where Emilia Ricoletti shot at passersby), 850-acre Ashton Court (the carriage scenes) and sprawling Arnos Vale Cemetery (where Sherlock visits Ricoletti's grave).

Now Bristol Film Office has mapped out the main locations so fans can follow in Sherlock’s footsteps. They’re all within a 3km radius of the centre and most can be reached on foot.

To download the full map, click on the PDF below.

For more information, visit filmbristol.co.uk/bristol-sherlock-location-trail

