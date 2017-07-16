"The landscapes, the weather and the moodiness is something we’re using to try and give the whole thing a darkness," explains director Cilla Ware. "The water metaphors are working very well. On the surface everything seems fine but underneath there’s something really rather nasty."

In this behind-the-scenes video, the cast and crew tell us what it was like filming in the Highlands. Yes, there are monsters that plague visitors, but they're much smaller than Nessie...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poW3IeCJx9Q

