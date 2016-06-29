So we scoured the holiday rental site Airbnb to see what else is out there. We couldn't find any villas with such a ginormous pool but there are some lovely ones that can sleep eight to 12 of your closest friends or lovers.

Here are five that we wouldn't object to, ranging from £17 to £60 per night...

8-person villa with tennis court

This was the biggest bargain that we could find in Mallorca. As well as that huge pool, there are four bedrooms with double beds, a tennis pool, garden and barbecue terrace. There's also sofa bed in the TV room so you can squeeze in an extra two people (or take refuge if you've been pied off). It's in a great location: 15 minutes from the airport and 20 from Mallorca's stylish capital Palma and its beaches. The big downside? It's in a residential area so no parties.

Best for: Early birds, tennis types

Sleeps: 8

Price: £214 per night, just under £27 each per night

For more details and to book: airbnb.co.uk/rooms/5161641

8-person villa with infinity pool and clifftop view

This one is more than double the price but just think about all those selfies in the infinity pool. It's built on top of a cliff on the south coast so you're also guaranteed some stunning sunsets. There are four bedrooms with double beds, ensuites and individual air-conditioning in every room (useful after a heated exchange with your sweetheart), a jacuzzi inside and out, barbecue, gym, sauna and library. (Now we come to think of it, that's what Love Island has been missing: library action.) It's also a 20-minute drive from Palma and a mere 10 from the airport.

Best for: Instagrammers

Sleeps: 8

Price: £471 per night, just under £59 each per night

For more details and to book: airbnb.co.uk/rooms/953037

12-person country villa in a lush valley

This old olive farm makes up in atmosphere what it lacks in style. It's situated in the lush San Pedro Valley in Serra de Tramuntana, a rugged mountain range in Mallorca's wilder northeast. It's not that cut off, though: it's only 15 minutes from the airport and six miles from Palma. There are actually three houses: the main one has three bedrooms and sleeps six; the second has just one bedroom and sleeps two; and the third has two bedrooms and sleeps four. You can't see it in the picture but there's also the obligatory gorgeous pool and a golf course nearby.

Best for: Walkers, peace and quiet

Sleeps: 12

Price: £639 per night, just over £53 each per night

For more details and to book: airbnb.co.uk/rooms/5321795

10-person Marbella villa

Ok, so this one is on the Costa del Sol, not Mallorca, but it's an absolute steal. It's a five-minute drive from the beach, 10 minutes from Marbella and 15 minutes from the glamorous resort of Puerto Banus. One of the four bedrooms (which all come with ensuites) has a separate entrance and kitchenette – great if there's a cheese toastie-gate. The view stretches from the neighbouring golf course as far as Morocco.

Best for: Golfers, wannabe yachters

Sleeps: 10

Price: £170 per night, £17 per night per person

For more details and to book: airbnb.co.uk/rooms/6299939

12-person Ibiza villa with hilltop view

This one's a little pricey but that's because it's in Spain's clubbing capital. As well as lovely pool and six bedrooms, it boasts seven bathrooms, a bar, an outdoor jacuzzi, a roof terrace, a hilltop view. It's close to pretty Ibiza Town.

Best for: Clubbers

Sleeps: 12

Price: £727 per night, just over £60 per night per person

For more details and to book: airbnb.co.uk/rooms/9285141

