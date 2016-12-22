The story is transformed into a dazzling spectacle, performed with Olympian skill, whizz-bang effects and a giant snowman monster that took my breath away.

The narrative plays out pretty much as in the film, with the skaters lip-syncing to the thunderously good tunes as the story of sisterly love (and wrong’un Prince Hans) is re-told. But the sheer skill in translating it into a dynamic skating show is impressive and genuinely adds a whole new dimension to the Frozen experience.

Ice queen Elsa (portrayed by Canadian ice skating champion Alexe Gilles) and her younger sister Anna (US figure ice skater Taylor Firth) display amazing skill in the central roles. My five-year-old daughter, whose attention has been known to wander when watching the film (for the 10,000th time), was enraptured.

This is a brilliantly put-together show. Confession time: I think I enjoyed it as much as she did.

Disney on Ice Presents Frozen is at the 02 London until December 31

