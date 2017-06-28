Directed by icon David Lynch and starring Kyle MacLachlan as FBI agent Dale Cooper, many of the show's locations are within a two-hour radius of Seattle. From the real-life Great Northern Hotel to the Roadhouse Bar, they can be found scattered across this idyllic corner of Washington state, making a road trip the perfect way to explore the backdrop to this iconic 90s series.

The sights

In the town of Snoqualmie (a 40-minute drive east of Seattle), you'll find the Salish Lodge & Spa, the hotel used as the exterior of the Great Northern Hotel. Perched atop the Snoqualmie Falls – which are used in the opening credits – the hotel still welcomes guests today.

However, if you want to experience the Great Northern Hotel's interiors, head an hour and a half west of Seattle to the town of Poulsbo where you'll find the timber-rich Kiana Lodge, where many of the interior scenes were shot. Just outside, you'll find the spot where Laura's body was discovered.

The Roadhouse Bar hosted many an eventful night in Twin Peaks. This watering hole can be found at Fall City Roadhouse & Inn, half an hour's drive east of Seattle, not far from Snoqualmie. Its interiors were also shot elsewhere, at the Raisbeck Performance Hall at Seattle's Cornish College of the Arts.

Hungry for a slice of cherry pie and a hot cup of joe? Drive an hour and a half east to Twede's Cafe in North Bend, the location for Norma's Double R Diner. Outside Twede's a sign proclaims: “Home of the 'Twin Peaks' cherry pie!"

The details

If you don't plan to stay in either of the hotels featured in the series, you'll find no shortage of Seattle hotels to provide the perfect base for your Twin Peaksadventure. Seattle’s Waterfront is best for those seeking great views and access to Seattle's tourist spots (though hotel options are limited). Elsewhere, Pike Place Market and Belltown offer a haven for budget travellers and foodies eager to sample the delights of Seattle's very best market. Quieter hotels can be found on Bainbridge Island, a 30-minute boat trip away, while those looking to party should head for Pioneer Square, the International District and SoDo.

Public transportation in Seattle is accessible and affordable, but the easiest way to tick off all the Twin Peaks sights is to rent a car and take to the road yourself.

Top tips

The wild and atmospheric countryside around Snoqualmie is bewitching, but for a change of scene, head to the Long Beach Peninsula and its many miles of beautiful, sweeping Pacific beaches. Three hours from Seattle, it's famed for its amazing seafood and dramatic coastal scenery and makes the perfect weekend escape from the hubbub of the city, and will add a touch of variety to your Washington State adventure. For an alternative inland landscape, the Blue Mountains – running into neighbouring Oregon – offer stunning vistas and challenging climbing for the more adventurous.

