Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 tablet release date, rumours, specs and latest news

Xiaomi has become a major player in the UK smartphone space in recent years, and it seems like it’s now gearing up to release its first tablet series since 2018.

Much remains unknown about the new tablet range, which is currently being called the Mi Pad 5. But speculation about the new series has been mounting online over the few weeks as snippets of the spec sheet emerged via regulatory filings.

While that may sound dull, the documents give a glimpse of what tech we could see inside the slates – with at least one rumoured to be a high-end device coming in the next month. It will mark the first Xiaomi tablet range since 2018’s Mi Pad 4.

Will it be able to compete with the Apple iPad Pro or Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus? Here’s what we know so far about the Mi Pad 5 release date, price and more.

Mi Pad 5 release date

Xiaomi has not yet confirmed a release date or event for the release of a new tablet, although speculation suggests that it could be unveiled in August.

While company executives have been tight-lipped, they have previously teased the firm is getting back into the tablet scene after a few years on the bench.

Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun said in a social media post in February that the company would be reviving its tablet line-up within the year. A product director at Xiaomi-owned Redmi, Wang Teng Thomas, said in May the Mi Pad 5 tablet was not launching that month but would instead surface in the second half of 2021.

So, for now, an exact release window – and what markets it will be sold in – remains unknown. This page will be updated as we learn more about the new device.

Mi Pad 5 specs

Some of the earliest speculation surrounding the new tablets – courtesy of some hefty code digging by XDA-Developers – suggested there may actually be three new Xiaomi tablets on the horizon, code-named “Nabu”, “Enuma”, and “Elish.”

This could indicate that there will end up being a more affordable model alongside a mid and Pro variant – much like how Apple and Samsung release multiple tablet versions at a range of price points – but that remains unverified at this time.

The report said one of the tablets would have a 120Hz refresh rate, an 11-inch display and boast an 8,720mAh battery. A base Mi Pad 5 would have a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip while the Pro would have a Snapdragon 870, tipsters claimed.

Earlier this week, more information about the Mi Pad 5 emerged via a listing on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. It said the tablet would have 22.5W charging, run MIUI 12.5 software and have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Before that, details from the Chinese IT regulator indicated that the Mi Pad 5’s Pro variant would have a 120Hz display, 5G support and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chip, roughly aligning with some of the leaks and speculation online.

On top of that, filings at a separate agency revealed a new keyboard accessory and stylus – much like the Apple Magic Keyboard – believed to be for the Mi Pad 5.

Mi Pad 5 price and availability

The price and availability of the Mi Pad 5 series is a mystery for now – although rumours and leaks do appear to indicate that multiple variants are coming. It is also unclear if all three will see a global release, or some will only come out in China.

Xiaomi, and its Redmi and Poco divisions, have been focused on the smartphone and smartwatch markets in recent years. It has built up a massive library of devices at almost every price point possible – from the premium Mi 11 Ultra (£1,199) to the more affordable Poco M3 Pro 5G (£179) to the mid-range Mi Watch (£85).

It’s been some time since the last Xiaomi tablet release – with the market largely dominated by a handful of brands: Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Lenovo.

The 8-inch Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 was released in 2018, priced around £200. There was also a 10-inch version, the Mi Pad 4 Plus, at around £200 more. Both were mid-range. This page will be updated as we find out much more about the Mi Pad 5 series release.

