One Piece is now back on our screens, with new episodes coming to Netflix and Crunchyroll every week through July and August.

To celebrate, LEGO® has released a whole range of One Piece-inspired sets, ranging from simple character figures to huge 3,000-piece models of The Baratie Floating Restaurant.

All in all there are seven new One Piece sets on offer for anime fans to enjoy, and, if you pre-order now, you'll get your new LEGO gifts before the series is over.

Below, we've taken a closer look at what sets you can buy and build, but make sure you also keep up to date with our One Piece release schedule.

When will the LEGO One Piece sets come out in the UK?

The LEGO One Piece sets are now available for pre-order with shipping starting from 1st August 2025.

Best One Piece LEGO sets now available for UK pre-order

LEGO Buggy the Clown's Circus Tent | £44.99

This Buggy the Clown's Circus Tent set presents builders with a series of challenges that you can reconfigure however you like. You can try to rescue Luffy from the water tank, help Zoro escape the spinning wheel and free Nami from the hanging birdcage. Plus, the set comes with a series of wanted posters and extra accessories.

Pre-order LEGO Buggy the Clown's Circus Tent for £44.99 at LEGO

LEGO Battle at Arlong Park | £74.99

This 900+ piece set assembles to make the Arlong Park pagoda, which you can collapse and reassemble quickly for intense battle scenes.

This set also features a stretchy-armed Luffy who's ready to fight.

Pre-order LEGO Battle at Arlong Park for £74.99 at LEGO

LEGO Monkey D Luffy Figure | £9.99

For a simple display figurine, get this mini Monkey D Luffy figure. It's made of 136 pieces and can be assembled in minutes.

Pre-order LEGO Monkey D Luffy Figure for £9.99 at LEGO

LEGO The Baratie Floating Restaurant | £269.99

For the full-on fanatics out there, this Baratie Floating Restaurant set is made of over 3,000 pieces and carries hundreds of details. Inside, you'll find 10 One Piece mini-figures and a series of open rooms including bar and dining areas, kitchen and an additional mini ship.

Pre-order LEGO The Baratie Floating Restaurant for £269.99 at LEGO

LEGO Windmill Village Hut | £24.99

This fun village hut is a great intro set and one for the fans of the Straw Hat Pirates. It comes with a detachable roof, an extra pirate boat and dozens of accessories.

Pre-order LEGO Windmill Village Hut for £24.99 at LEGO

LEGO The Going Merry Pirate Ship | £119.99

Builders can explore the cabin, kitchen, workshop and more on this Going Merry Pirate Ship set, all while navigating the high seas towards their next exciting adventure.

Pre-order LEGO The Going Merry Pirate Ship for £119.99 at LEGO

LEGO Buggy the Clown Figure | £9.99

Don't skip on this mini Buggy The Clown Figure set, featuring his signature red nose and pirate hat.

Pre-order LEGO Buggy the Clown Figure for £9.99 at LEGO

