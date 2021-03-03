Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Technology Guides
  4. How to do the TikTok colour personality test

How to do the TikTok colour personality test

Everyone's doing it, but here's how you can take part too.

Personal Colour Test for TikTok

Published:

If you’ve seen everyone sharing their colour personality on TikTok and you want to get involved then it’s fairly easy – you just need to follow a few steps.

Advertisement

You can find out our colour personality using the ktestone’s online test then you simply share that result on TikTok (or not, up to you!).

Here’s how you take the test, how it works and what you actually get at the end.

How to take the TikTok Colour Personality Test

1. Take the Personality test

First head over to the ktestone.com‘s site and you’ll find the Personal Colour Test. The site is Korean, but it has various language options. Click the English option.

There are 12 questions to answer ranging from “what kind of atmosphere do you like when you play with your friends?” or “what’s more important to you?” with some options.

2. The results are in

Once you’ve had your 12 question test then you get assigned a colour personality. You get a little blurb as to what that all means.

(I’m an alice blue)

Alice Blue
Alice Blue

You get a little more info on what type of people you like based off the result and their colour too (come say hello dandelions) – sort of like a colour dating test, and who to steer clear from (keep away olive greens).

Colour test
Colour test
Ktestone

3. Post to TikTok

That’s it, now post away and join in the fun. No more FOMO and let the colour matches come in!

Advertisement

Visit our hubs for more gaming and technology news. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide

Tags

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
Joseph Joseph Nest™ Storage Container Set + DrawerStore™ Cutlery & Knife Organiser Set, Bundle of 2 Sets

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Joseph Joseph storage and organiser set for £32.99

Save space and money with this exclusive Joseph Joseph bundle deal

You might like

Amazon Event 2019

Amazon launch event 2020 UK time | new devices and what to expect

fifa 21 gameplay

EA down as FIFA 21 EA Play trial goes live – server status and how to fix it

Animal Crossing New Horizons Plushies

You can buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons plushies in Amazon’s sale

CES 2021 Sony wireless speaker

CES 2021: Sony’s new wireless speakers promise 3D immersive audio