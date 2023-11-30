To lend a hand and inspire your gifting journey, we’ve rounded up some of the top gifts we think you should check out. There are foodie gifts too good to resist, tech gifts with some great deals, and kids' gifts to keep them smiling on Christmas Day.

LOL Surprise Magic Flyers

Bring a touch of magic to children’s playtime and let their imaginations run wild with the LOL Surprise Magic Flyers. There are three new LOL Flyers to choose from – Flutter Star, Sweetie Fly and Sky Starling, each coming with their own unique outfits and pretty wings. Rub the magic bottle and it shakes and rocks, before mysteriously popping open. Watch as the doll flies out and spins in the air, and guide her in the air for hours of fun. Batteries are included, as is a USB cord to recharge your bottle and doll.

Buy LOL Surprise Magic Flyers for £36.99 £32.99 (save £4 or 11%)

Disney 100 Lilo & Stitch Plush Toy with Sound

Any fan of Lilo & Stitch will love this cuddly toy. Made with a super soft fabric and in his signature blue fur, Stitch will be the ultimate buddy, and this particular collectible celebrates 100 years of Disney. As well as looking sweet and being cuddly, he also has a built-in speaker that plays fun sounds from the movie. He's suitable for kids from 12 months and up.

Buy Disney 100 Lilo & Stitch Plush Toy with Sound - Stitch for £14.99

Catchphrase Card Game

Based on the hit TV show Catchphrase, this fast-paced card game is a great one for adults and older kids to get involved in. Go head to head as you shout out the catchphrases you recognise and score points by guessing correctly, plus there are even bonus points for the extra competitive players. Suitable for ages 12 and upwards, treat your family and friends to this epic game and let the battle commence!

Buy Catchphrase Card Game for £12

Remington Shea Soft Hair Dryer

Beauty aficionados can say hello to good hair days with Remington’s Shea Soft Hair Dryer, suitable for all hair types. Designed with ionic technology to combat frizz and static, and featuring Advanced Micro-Conditioners enriched with Shea Oil, the product claims to leave hair feeling soft and sleek from root to tip. Users can choose between three different heat settings and two different speeds, attach the diffuser if required and finish with the cool shot to lock their style in place. Currently down to just £18.99 (that’s a huge 62% off), this isn’t one to miss.

Buy Remington Shea Soft Hair Dryer for £49.99 £18.99 (save £31 or 62%)

This Works Soothe & Sleep

Give the gift of calm with this duo of aromatherapy sprays. The set includes a deep sleep pillow spray in a lavender, vetivert and camomile fragrance plus a ylang ylang, neroli and patchouli scented mood manager to help aid the ultimate restful night's sleep. All packaged up in a festive Christmas cracker to tuck into a stocking or under the tree.

Buy This Works Soothe & Sleep for £10

Vibrating Neck Massager

Know someone who suffers from muscle aches and pains? This vibrating neck massager uses vibrating technology to soothe and relieve painful joints, and is a great option if massages just aren't in the budget right now. Battery-operated, it comfortably wraps around the neck for hands-free pain relief and can be switched between two massage modes for the perfect pressure, tailored to each user.

Buy Vibrating Neck Massager for £18

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Genio S with Starbucks Seasonal Coffee

The Nescafe Dolce Gusto Genio S coffee machine is built with simplicity and functionality in mind. Ultra-compact to save surface space, and easy to use, coffee lovers can enjoy their favourite brews with up to 45 drink varieties to choose from. Simply choose your pod and slide it in the machine, choose your drink size and get making cafe-style coffees, whether an Espresso, Cappuccino, Lungo, or even hot chocolate. To get you in the festive spirit, you’ll get two boxes of Starbucks toffee nut latte coffee pods with this purchase to enjoy a delicious seasonal cuppa at home.

Buy Nescafe Dolce Gusto Genio S with Starbucks Seasonal Coffee for £99.99 £64.99 (save £35 or 35%)

Toblerone Bundle Bar Gift Set

Toblerone fans – add this bundle to your Christmas list! Or if you know a Toblerone lover, wrap this gift set up for them and make their Christmas dreams come true. The set includes five bars of Toblerone, including one white chocolate, one dark chocolate, one fruit and nut, and two milk chocolate ones, perfectly wrapped up in one box.

Buy Toblerone Bundle Bar Gift Set for £12

Cadbury Chunk Tin, £15

This Cadbury chocolate tin makes the perfect Christmas gift for friends, family, teachers and colleagues, or for you propped up on your coffee table! Filled with a selection of individually wrapped mini Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks, Dairy Milk Caramel Chunks, Dairy Milk Wholenut Chunks and Cadbury White Chunks, there’s plenty to go around for a chocolatey treat over the festive period. And bonus – you can reuse the tin!

Buy Cadbury Chunk Tin for £15