Save 10% off tech on eBay with this promo code – but only until midnight

Christmas is only a couple of weeks away, and if you want to save money off tech ahead of the festive holiday, make sure to check out eBay tonight.

Advertisement

The marketplace is running a limited-time promotion on its electronics section that gives you 10% off when you spend £20 or more. Simply enter the coupon code MORESAVINGS at checkout to apply the promotion to your basket’s total.

The offer is running from now until 23:59 tonight – so make sure to act fast if you see something you like. The promotion also applies to the Home & Garden section, with the maximum discount available when using the promo code being £50 off.

While there may be a limit to how much you can save, it’s still a great opportunity to save some extra money, as the 10% off works on top of existing offers.

Get 10% off eBay with this promo code

Using the MORESAVINGS code means more savings on the standard Nintendo Switch (red and blue), which is already at one of the lowest prices we have seen for the standalone console. A deal that started during Black Friday, it’s currently discounted by 20%, now £239.99.

The code also gets you the 2021 Apple AirPods Pro (with MagSafe Charging Case) for just £179.10. The latest wireless earbuds, which came out in October, are down from £239 to £199, a saving of £40 or 16%.

And there’s a lot more to choose from on the eBay electronics section, including the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset (£299), Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone (down from £599.99 to £399) and a DVD pre-order of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die (£9.99) which you can order for delivery on 20th December.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of RadioTimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

For the promotion to work, you have to pay for your items with PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay or a credit/debit card, and items can only be shipped in the UK.

There are some additional caveats to be aware of: you need to be a registered eBay user, the coupon has to be redeemed in a single transaction, and it’s only valid for the couple of hours the offer is live. The flash coupon will also only work once.

If you need some inspiration for more festive season gifts this year, be sure to also check out our guide to the 44 best tech gifts for Christmas.

If you are interested in the Switch, here’s our Nintendo Switch OLED review. If the iPhone 13 is on your wishlist, check out our guide to iPhone 13 UK availability.

Advertisement

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. Buying a new handset? Don’t miss our guide to the best smartphone.