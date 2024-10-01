This limited-time offer applies to over 70 of Amazon Prime Video's hottest films, including new releases like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and John Wick: Chapter 4.

This 40% off will allow you to download and keep the films permanently, so no more renting for ridiculous prices!

You can get this offer if you book to see an Odeon film at any point on October, so here's everything you need to know.

More like this

What movies are on offer at Amazon Prime Video?

Gru in Despicable Me 4. Universal

There are over 70 films you can buy for 40% off at Amazon Prime Video, including: Despicable Me 4, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, John Wick: Chapter 4, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Mean Girls (2024), and Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

These movies are available to download and keep on your Amazon Prime account.

How long does this offer last?

This offer lasts from Tuesday 1st October and Thursday 7th November, so you'll need to book Odeon cinema tickets during this time. Once you do, you'll have 30 days to renew your discount on Amazon Prime Video.

Book cinema tickets at Odeon

How to get 40% off movies at Amazon Prime Video

To take advantage of this offer, you simply need to book tickets to see a film at an Odeon cinema between Tuesday 1st October and Thursday 7th November. Some of the films included are: Joker: Folie à Deux, Salem's Lot, Smile 2, Venom: The Last Dance, Transformers One, and The Wild Robot.

Once you have booked your cinema tickets, you'll receive a discount code for Amazon Prime Video. You'll have 30 days to redeem the discount and once you do, that movie will be yours to download and keep.

Are there any other Odeon offers available?

Would you believe it, there are! Every month, Amazon Prime customers have the chance to get two Odeon cinema tickets for just £10. This offer renews every month and is available from Mondays to Thursdays.

So, if you haven't already, sign up to an Amazon Prime account today and claim your offer code, you'll then have 30 minutes to head over to Odeon and input the code to get your £10 tickets.

Those new to Amazon Prime can get a 30-day free trial, after that it's £8.99 a month.

Get your Amazon Prime Video 30-day free trial

Advertisement

For more of the latest deals and discounts, check out our tech section. We've got the best iPhone 16 deals and the reMarkable Paper Pro vs Kindle Scribe.