Normally, Amazon Music will set you back £10.99 a month, which means you would be saving £40 on millions of songs from your favourite artists. You would also be accessing thousands of audiobooks and hit podcasts, all ad-free.

This offer will be exclusively for Amazon Prime members and once the deal is up you will be automatically charged the standard £10.99, however, your subscription can be cancelled at any time.

Non-Prime members also have their own deal to celebrate, as they can get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p.

This offer will run until 4pm 9th October 2025, which means you've got just under a month to snap it up, so listen up for all the details.

Claim four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p

How to get this four month Amazon Music Unlimited deal

Amazon Music Unlimited

To get your four months for free, simply head over to Amazon Music and select 'sign-up and pay'.

You can then set up your own subscription and claim the offer.

When does this Amazon Music Unlimited deal end?

This offer runs from 16th September until 4pm 9th October 2025.

After the four months are up, your subscription will automatically renew for £10.99 a month.

What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how much does it cost?

At Amazon Music Unlimited, you get unlimited access to 100 million songs ad-free and on demand, top podcasts ad-free, the largest catalogue of audiobooks from Audible, and you can experience HD and Spatial Audio: this is the highest-quality streaming audio which lets you hear music the way the artist intended, with more clarity, richness, and emotion.

Amazon Music Unlimited will usually set you back £11.99 (if you're a non-Prime member) and £10.99 (if you're a Prime member).

