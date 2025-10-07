Not an Amazon Prime member? Here’s 41 other UK sales to shop this October Prime Day
Amazon's October Prime Day sales have arrived, but where else can you find savings this October?
It seems like every time we turn around, Amazon is offering some impressive discounts – and we're not complaining.
Right now, it's thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, otherwise known as October Prime Day, which offers discounts across a wide range of products and run from Tuesday 7th October until Wednesday 8th October.
However, this sale does come with one caveat: you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals.
There is a way round this though, thanks to the numerous UK retailers also offering sales over the period of Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th October.
Perhaps you've already used up your Amazon Prime free trial, or maybe you simply don't want to sign up to another subscription.
Whatever your reason for missing out on this October Prime Day sale, we're here to help you secure some savings anyway.
For more info, check out our answer to the question When does Amazon's October Prime Day 2025 end?
Jump to:
- Can you get October Prime Day deals if you’re not a Prime member?
- Do other UK retailers run sales during Amazon October Prime Day?
- What other UK retailers have October sales on right now?
- Best deals we’ve seen from alternative UK retailers this Amazon Prime Day
Can you get October Prime Day deals if you’re not a Prime member?
The short answer is no, the deals at Amazon during the October Big Deal Days sales are for Prime members only.
However, there are several other UK retailers who are running sales during the Prime Day sales period.
Do other UK retailers run sales during Amazon's October Prime Day?
Several other UK retailers are offering notable sales at the same time as the Amazon sales event – Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th October.
For most of these retailers, their sales last longer than the official October Prime Day sales. However, retailers like AO and Currys are offering sales specifically across Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th October.
What other UK retailers have October sales on right now?
- Activity Superstore: Up to 50% off Early Bird deals
- AO: Flash deals offered across 7th and 8th October
- Argos: Make the most of clearance across technology, toys, clothing and more
- Asda George: Up to 50% clothing sale
- B and Q: Up to £200 off bathrooms and up to £1,000 off kitchens
- The Body Shop: Save 15% on bestselling collections
- Boots: Make the most of the super savings event
- Bosch: Get 12% off garden and clearing tools
- Buy a Gift: Get 20% off everything with code GIFT20
- Calvin Klein: Up to 30% off the mid-season sale
- Currys: Epic deals offered across 7th and 8th October
- Debenhams: Get up to 75% off across garden, home and fashion
- Disney Store: Up to 50% off while stocks last
- Dyson: Save across vacuums, hair care, air treatment and headphones
- The Entertainer: Half-price toy sale
- Fenwick: Up to 50% off fashion, home and more, and up to 30% off beauty
- Garden Buildings Direct: Save up to 49% sitewide
- Hamleys: Up to 70% off
- Harts of Stur: Filter warehouse clearance by price and category
- JD Williams: Save up to 60% on men and women's clothing
- Karen Millen: 30% off coats and jackets
- Lakeland: Enjoy the Autumn Savings Event
- LEGO: Save on sets across ages and themes
- LG: Extra 10% off selected LG TVs
- MyProtein: Up to 70% off in flash sale
- Ninja: New season, new savings of up to 25%
- Oodie: Up to 40% off selected styles
- Pro Cook: 20% off all cookware
- Puma: Discounts of up to 50% on sportswear
- The Range: 48-hour flash sale, up to 40%
- Red Letter Days: Get 15% off with code GIFT
- Robert Dyas: Flash deals from 7th-14th October
- Sage: Save on coffee machines and kitchen appliances
- Shark: New season, new savings of up to 35%
- Silent Night: Free bedding bundle and recycling with mattress purchases
- Sky: Currently offering lowest prices ever on selected bundles
- Smeg: Save £100 on Espresso coffee machines
- Swan: Explore discounts on kitchen appliances, home essentials, and more
- Tonies: Save on Tonies figures
- Very: Up to 50% off Hot Pink Deals
- Virgin Experience Days: 10% off with code DEAL10
- Wayfair: Up to 50% off
- The White Company: Up to 50% off in mid-season sale
- Yoto: Get 20% off Yoto players and accessories and 15% off cards
Best deals we’ve seen from alternative UK retailers this week
Save £300 on the ASUS Vivobook S16 OLED S3607CA 16" Laptop
If you're in the market for a new laptop, now is a great time to buy as Currys are offering huge discounts. The ASUS Vivobook S16 is light and powerful, and boasts a Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor, making it ideal for both work and play.
It also lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge and has a Full HD+ OLED screen, with stunning colours and contrast.
Buy ASUS Vivobook S16 OLED S3607CA 16" Laptop for
£999 £699 (save £300 or 30%) at Currys
Get £50 off Shark PowerPro Cordless Stick Vacuum
This vacuum is a best-seller on the Shark website, and it's easy to see why. It comes equipped with anti hair-wrap and floor detect technology. The design is lightweight and lasts 50 minutes on a single charge, giving you enough time to clean the whole house.
Buy Shark PowerPro Cordless Stick Vacuum for
£249.99 £199.99 (save £50 or 20%) at Shark
Save 40% on the original Oodie
Winter is coming, and you know what that means – it's time to layer up! There's no better way to get snug than to curl up in the original Oodie, which is lined with Sherpa Fleece and has a hood and extra-large pocket.
If you're looking for a way to stay warm this season, it's best to get your hands on the Oodie while it's discounted.
Buy Oodie Original for £65 £39 (save £26 or 40%) at Oodie
Get £150 off Dyson Airstrait dryer and straightener
The Dyson Airstrait dryer and straightener allows you to dry and straighten your hair at the same time, cutting your getting-ready time in half. Plus, it uses only air to reduce heat damage.
Buy Dyson Airstrait dryer and straightener for
£449.99 £299.99 (save £150 or 33%) at Dyson
Save 65% on the HOMCOM Stand Mixer with six speeds
This stainless steel stand mixer can hold up to 4.5L and comes with six different speeds, plus a whisk, dough hook and beater included. This makes it perfect for making bread, pizza dough, pasta, pastry – the possibilities are endless!
Buy HOMCOM Stand Mixer with six speeds for
£171.99 £59.99 (save £112 or 65%) at Debenhams
PlayStation 5 Disc Console – 1TB & EA SPORTS FC™ 26
We don't need to extol the virtues of the PlayStation 5 for your; its reputation precedes it. Now, you can get your hands on the 1TB model for less, along with the new EA SPORTS FC™ 26 game.
Buy PlayStation 5 Disc Console – 1TB & EA SPORTS FC™ 26 for £539 £479 (save £60 or 11%) at Very
For more savings this October Prime Day, take a look at the Amazon PS5 Pro deal and the Amazon Meta Quest 3S deal.