However, this sale does come with one caveat: you must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the deals.

There is a way round this though, thanks to the numerous UK retailers also offering sales over the period of Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th October.

Perhaps you've already used up your Amazon Prime free trial, or maybe you simply don't want to sign up to another subscription.

Whatever your reason for missing out on this October Prime Day sale, we're here to help you secure some savings anyway.

For more info, check out our answer to the question When does Amazon's October Prime Day 2025 end?

Can you get October Prime Day deals if you’re not a Prime member?

The short answer is no, the deals at Amazon during the October Big Deal Days sales are for Prime members only.

However, there are several other UK retailers who are running sales during the Prime Day sales period.

Do other UK retailers run sales during Amazon's October Prime Day?

Several other UK retailers are offering notable sales at the same time as the Amazon sales event – Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th October.

For most of these retailers, their sales last longer than the official October Prime Day sales. However, retailers like AO and Currys are offering sales specifically across Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th October.

What other UK retailers have October sales on right now?

Best deals we’ve seen from alternative UK retailers this week

Save £300 on the ASUS Vivobook S16 OLED S3607CA 16" Laptop

ASUS Vivobook S16 OLED S3607CA 16" Laptop. Currys

If you're in the market for a new laptop, now is a great time to buy as Currys are offering huge discounts. The ASUS Vivobook S16 is light and powerful, and boasts a Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor, making it ideal for both work and play.

It also lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge and has a Full HD+ OLED screen, with stunning colours and contrast.

Buy ASUS Vivobook S16 OLED S3607CA 16" Laptop for £999 £699 (save £300 or 30%) at Currys

Get £50 off Shark PowerPro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Shark PowerPro Cordless Stick Vacuum Shark

This vacuum is a best-seller on the Shark website, and it's easy to see why. It comes equipped with anti hair-wrap and floor detect technology. The design is lightweight and lasts 50 minutes on a single charge, giving you enough time to clean the whole house.

Buy Shark PowerPro Cordless Stick Vacuum for £249.99 £199.99 (save £50 or 20%) at Shark

Save 40% on the original Oodie

Original Oodie. Oodie

Winter is coming, and you know what that means – it's time to layer up! There's no better way to get snug than to curl up in the original Oodie, which is lined with Sherpa Fleece and has a hood and extra-large pocket.

If you're looking for a way to stay warm this season, it's best to get your hands on the Oodie while it's discounted.

Buy Oodie Original for £65 £39 (save £26 or 40%) at Oodie

Get £150 off Dyson Airstrait dryer and straightener

Dyson Airstrait™ dryer and straightener Dyson

The Dyson Airstrait dryer and straightener allows you to dry and straighten your hair at the same time, cutting your getting-ready time in half. Plus, it uses only air to reduce heat damage.

Buy Dyson Airstrait dryer and straightener for £449.99 £299.99 (save £150 or 33%) at Dyson

Save 65% on the HOMCOM Stand Mixer with six speeds

HOMCOM Stand Mixer with 6 Speeds. Debenhams

This stainless steel stand mixer can hold up to 4.5L and comes with six different speeds, plus a whisk, dough hook and beater included. This makes it perfect for making bread, pizza dough, pasta, pastry – the possibilities are endless!

Buy HOMCOM Stand Mixer with six speeds for £171.99 £59.99 (save £112 or 65%) at Debenhams

PlayStation 5 Disc Console – 1TB & EA SPORTS FC™ 26

PlayStation 5 Disc Console. Very

We don't need to extol the virtues of the PlayStation 5 for your; its reputation precedes it. Now, you can get your hands on the 1TB model for less, along with the new EA SPORTS FC™ 26 game.

Buy PlayStation 5 Disc Console – 1TB & EA SPORTS FC™ 26 for £539 £479 (save £60 or 11%) at Very

