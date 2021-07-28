Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: rumoured release date, specs, leaks and news

Samsung looks set to unveil at least two new smartwatches at its Galaxy Unpacked event next month, as more leaked promotional material suggests the devices will be named the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

The virtual showcase – which is being streamed live by Samsung on August 11 – will also be used to reveal its third generation of foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 – potentially alongside a new pair of earbuds.

Both smartwatches appear to be benefiting from the recently-announced team up with Google that’s merging their “Wear”, and “Tizen” watch operating systems to boost performance, increase battery life and broaden how many apps people can access on their devices. This was first revealed during Mobile World Congress 2021.

Now, as anticipation rises for the new smartwatches, a wave of leaks has surfaced online that claim to not only show off the new watch designs but even some specs. While much remains unclear – here’s everything that we know so far.

A full run-down of what’s expected at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series rumoured release date

Samsung has not detailed exactly what smartwatches it will be showing off during its Unpacked event, but we believe – based on leaks – it will include the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – each running the latest Wear OS platform.

If previous Unpacked events are indicative of a release window, it’s likely the new Samsung Galaxy watches will launch in the weeks after the showcase on August 11.

At an Unpacked event on January 14th this year, Samsung showed off the Galaxy S21 phone series, and it later went on sale on January 29th. On August 5th last year, Samsung revealed the Note 20 phone series, and it later hit stores on August 21st. That means it’s likely we will see any new smartwatches by the end of next month.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series rumoured design and specs

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are both believed to run Wear OS 3 with Samsung’s own One UI Watch interface on top, according to a recent leak from SamMobile – which published two promo videos of the software in action.

While the clips were short, there was quite a lot that could be gleaned from the footage, including visual upgrades and at least some of the available features.

Alongside a greater variety of customisable faces, both smartwatches will do much more than tell the time. Features appear to include fitness tracking, blood pressure monitoring, heart-rate tracking, sleep monitoring, body fat composition, oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, access to the Google Play Store and a compass.

In terms of the specs, SamMobile reported that both models have Super AMOLED displays, 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB storage and run on an Exynos W920 processor.

On top of that, the watches have an IP68 water resistance rating, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and Qi wireless charging capabilities. Unlike the Galaxy Watch 4, the Classic will be able to use a rotatable bezel for moving between apps and menus, tipsters said.

While the Classic model will have a slightly chunkier circular body and a rotating bezel, it seems the Galaxy Watch 4 will have a lightweight, more sporty look.

And the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic… pic.twitter.com/Hc4bC2Lhrj — SamMobile (@SamMobiles) July 27, 2021

While leaks are always taken with a large amount of scepticism, the design renders that have surfaced online in recent weeks have been broadly consistent.

On July 25th, the website 91mobiles published renders of the Galaxy Watch 4 based on details from a “reliable industry source” that showed it from multiple angles. The outlet suggested it will come in two sizes, a 40mm model and 44mm model, and in several colours, including black, silver, dark green and rose gold.

On July 10, tipster Evan Blass released renders of two Samsung watches in gif format that also showed them from almost every angle – and including in white and grey colours. It’s likely we will have to wait until August to find out what’s accurate.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series rumoured pricing

Samsung won’t reveal pricing until the August 11 Galaxy Unpacked event, but we can get a rough idea of what the new Galaxy Watch 4 may cost by comparing it to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 3 – which launched last August at £399.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is now available on Amazon for £299, however.

However, a bit of a blunder by Amazon Canada may have given away much more than Samsung intended the world to know ahead of the official reveal. Earlier this month, the retailer listed both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Based on the listings – roughly converted – the 42mm Watch 4 Classic could start from around £245, with a 46mm model from £270, as noted by TechRadar. A 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 was listed at around £180, while the 44mm model was priced at around £200. It’s not full-proof, but it’s a good estimation of what the RRP may be.

We look forward to finding out much more on August 11th.

