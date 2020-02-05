The website currently carries no new information on the console, but once again confirms a "holiday 2020" launch, which for retail purposes almost certainly means its will begin shipping in November or early December 2020 in order to meet what is likely to be huge demand from the Christmas present and holiday gifting market.

The website goes on to say: "We've begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we're not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation."

It then invites interested gamers to sign up for email alerts and be among the first to receive details on the new device including "news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games."

More like this

Advertisement

The website launch is a clear indication that Sony are beginning to ramp up their launch strategy around the PS5 which will go head-to-head with the Xbox Series X this Christmas, and that look likely to drip feed information to consumers for sometime in order to create maximum excitement ahead of the console release.