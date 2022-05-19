OnePlus Nord 2T UK release date, specs and how to pre-order now

The latest handset taking this approach has been unveiled, and it’s called the Nord 2T 5G. It’s being released alongside two other devices, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds, the first audio product under the Nord branding.

OnePlus is a company with a reputation that’s built on the concept of “flagship killer” smartphones – offering premium specs at lower prices.

The phone-maker has already had a fairly busy 2022 – releasing the flagship 10 Pro in April (£799) and the more affordable Nord CE 2, priced from £299, the month prior. Those joined the Nord 2 5G, released in July last year, costing £399.

That’s a lot of Nord. Intrigued about the latest devices? Here’s what we know so far about the new Nord 2T, including features, specs, UK price and availability.

OnePlus Nord 2T specs and features

Here’s what we know about the Nord 2T’s specs:

6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display

Up to 90Hz screen refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset

80W SuperVOOC charging

4,500 mAh battery capacity

8GB RAM and 128GB storage

Android 12 (OxygenOS 12.1 skin)

50MP main camera (Sony IMX766 sensor)

32MP front-facing selfie camera

OnePlus Nord 2T UK pricing

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be priced from £399 in the UK. This model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. In addition, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will cost £279, while the 3D audio-playing OnePlus Nord Buds are priced at £49.

OnePlus Nord 2T UK release date

The OnePlus Nord 2T was unveiled to the world on 19th May 2022, at 3pm. Pre-orders opened the same day. The new smartphones and wireless earbuds will be available to buy from various UK retailers beginning 11am on 24th May.

Where to pre-order new Nord devices

Here’s how you can pre-order the new OnePlus devices today:

For news, reviews, and deals check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section